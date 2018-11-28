(Charleston’s TheDigitel/Flickr)

Vacancies remain low as rents rise in B.C.: CMHC

B.C. has second lowest provincial vacancy rate in Canada

B.C. continues to have some of the lowest rental vacancy rates in the country, according to figures released Wednesday by the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

The rental market report pegs the province’s vacancy rate at 1.4 per cent, below only Prince Edward Island’s 0.3 per cent and above Ontario’s 1.8 per cent.

both the Vancouver and Abbotsford-Mission census metropolitan areas at a vacancy rate of just one per cent.

That places both cities ahead of Toronto at 1.1 per cent and Victoria at 1.2 per cent but behind Charlottesville, P.E.I., and Kingston, Ont., at 0.2 per cent and 0.6 per cent vacancy rates respectively.

The corporation said B.C.’s vacancy rate went up slightly from 1.3 per cent in last year to 1.4 per cent this year, but remained well below the two-year average of two per cent.

About one-quarter of B.C. municipalities still have a vacancy rate of under one per cent, although the rate of construction for purpose-built rentals went up slightly.

B.C. also has the highest average rent of all Canada’s province’s at $1,387 for a two-bedroom apartment, compared with $1,266 for the same size apartment in Toronto and $1,215 in Alberta.

That represents an increase of 6.3 per cent in rent costs across B.C. in 2018, compared to a 5.8 per cent increase the year prior.

Average rent across Canada for a two bedroom apartment is $1,025.

