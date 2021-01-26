FILE – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks at a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Tuesday, January 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

FILE – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks at a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Tuesday, January 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Vaccine CEO ‘very, very clear’ that Canada’s contracts will be honoured: Trudeau

Trudeau says he spoke to Moderna CEO on the morning of Jan. 26

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that he has received new guarantees that Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine contracts will be honoured.

The prime minister made the statement at a press conference in front of Rideau Cottage Tuesday (Jan. 26) morning, saying his discussion with Moderna’s CEO this morning made it “very, very clear” that Canada will still receive its promised vaccines. Canada is expected to receive six million doses of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines by the end of March, and Trudeau said that every Canadian can get vaccinated by September.

“We will continue to work very very closely… to ensure that Canada gets all the doses we have contractually signed for,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau’s statement came after he was asked about Europe’s warning to drug makers that it might impose export controls on European-made vaccine doses. Both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are manufactured in Europe. The world is already dealing with issues in vaccine production after Pfizer announced earlier this month that it would spend four weeks upgrading its facilities. However, the company said it would begin ramping up vaccine production in February.

“We do not expect that the European Union will restrict imports,” said Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, at a press conference later Tuesday morning.

Health Canada is currently reviewing the AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson vaccines but there is no date on when approval could be expected. If approved, Canada has signed deals to get 20 million doses from AstraZeneca and 10 million from Johnson and Johnson.

As of Thursday, 779,025 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 340,200 doses of Moderna have been distributed to the province, which are in charge of vaccinating their populations. Currently, the government expects to get 340,200 doses of Moderna in Febuary, but very minimal deliveries of Pfizer until Feb. 15.

There have been at least 753,011 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19,238 deaths in Canada as of Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: Pfizer vaccine shipments slowing down for constructions; feds still expect 4M doses by end of March

READ MORE: Trudeau teases stricter travel measures; Canadians flying to U.S. now need COVID test

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusJustin Trudeauvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau teases stricter travel measures; Canadians flying to U.S. now need COVID test
Next story
2nd COVID vaccine doses on hold as B.C. delivery delayed again

Just Posted

People skate on a lake in a city park in Montreal, Sunday, January 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The end of hugs: How COVID-19 has changed daily life a year after Canada’s 1st case

Today marks the one year anniversary of COVID-19 landing in Canada

Kristy Bjarnason will be filling in the position left vacant by Darrell Hill. (Councillor Kristy Bjarnason Facebook photo/Lakes District News)
Kristy Bjarnason elected to be the new councillor

Preliminary election results for the 2021 by-election declared

Wet’suwet’en supporters and Coastal GasLink opponents continue to protest outside the B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, February 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
‘We’re still in it’: Wet’suwet’en push forward on rights recognition

The 670-km Coastal GasLink pipeline was approved by B.C. and 20 elected First Nations councils on its path

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Employers might be able to require COVID-19 vaccination from employees: B.C. lawyer

‘An employer must make the case’ using expert science, explains lawyer David Mardiros

The COVID-19 outbreak at the two Coastal GasLink workforce lodges has officially been declared over. (Lakes District News file photo)
COVID-19 outbreak at Coastal GasLink worksites declared over

In total, 56 cases were associated with the outbreak in the Burns Lake and Nechako LHAs

Rolling seven-day average of cases by B.C. health authority to Jan. 21. Fraser Health in purple, Vancouver Coastal red, Interior Health orange, Northern Health green and Vancouver Island blue. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
2nd COVID vaccine doses on hold as B.C. delivery delayed again

New COVID-19 cases slowing in Fraser Health region

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver man calls 911 to report his own stabbing, leading to arrest: police

Officers located the suspect a few blocks away. He was holding a bloody knife.

Car flipped. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)
Truck rolled over in the ditch

On Jan. 26, at approximately 3 a.m., a truck lost control and… Continue reading

Vernon has agreed to a goose cull to control the over-populated invasive species making a muck of area parks and beaches. (Morning Star file photo)
Okanagan city pulls the trigger on goose cull

City asking neighbours to also help control over-population of geese

(We Animals/BC SPCA)
BC SPCA slams proposed changes to mink farm standards after 2 COVID outbreaks

Changes allow use of carbon monoxide to kill mink

FILE – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks at a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Tuesday, January 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Vaccine CEO ‘very, very clear’ that Canada’s contracts will be honoured: Trudeau

Trudeau says he spoke to Moderna CEO on the morning of Jan. 26

Ben Tyler was working on a Nicola area ranch when he disappeared. File photo Ben Tyler was working on a Nicola area ranch when he disappeared. File photo
2 years after his riderless horse was found, police believe Merritt cowboy was killed

Two years after he went missing, Ben Tyner’s family makes video plea for information

A ground worker wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 unloads lobsters from a WestJet Airlines flight at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday, January 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Trudeau teases stricter travel measures; Canadians flying to U.S. now need COVID test

Prime minister says measures need to not hurt imports and essential trade

Seats in the waiting area of domestic departures lounge of Calgary International Airport are seen with caution tape on them on June 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
3-in-4 Canadians in favour of banning interprovincial travel: Poll

According to Research Co., 80 per cent of Canadians would like to see restrictions imposed

Most Read