Vaccine clinic in Margaret Patrick Memorial Centre in Burns Lake

vax
vac

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is available at the Margaret Patrick Memorial Centre, located at 819 Centre Street in Burns Lake. The clinic was open from Nov. 24 — 28. It will also be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a one hour lunch break at noon on Dec. 1 and 2, as well as from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 3. Another vaccination clinic will also be open at the Lakes District Hospital on Dec. 8 and Dec. 15. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)

Previous story
Atmospheric river puts more than 100 homes on evacuation alert in Hope
Next story
Report finds 4 of 5 Canadian workers have felt burnout during pandemic

Just Posted

bptv
Hot Topics for Dec. 1

Lucie Fletcher, 5, looks towards her mother Dr. Daniele Behn Smith as registered nurse Erin Thorpe applies the first dose of Pfizer’s pediatric immunization at the University Heights clinic in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, November 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Northern, Interior kids will wait until tomorrow for storm-delayed COVID vaccines

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 16, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Bars to close across Northern Health region as COVID-19 rules expand

The RCMP arrested, and subsequently released, two more opponents of the Coastal GasLink pipeline for setting up a blockade near the construction site in Houston on Monday morning, Nov. 29. (Gidimt’en Checkpoint/ Facebook)
Resistance activities continue on Houston pipeline construction site, police make 2 more arrests