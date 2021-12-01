Vaccine clinic in Margaret Patrick Memorial Centre in Burns Lake

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is available at the Margaret Patrick Memorial Centre, located at 819 Centre Street in Burns Lake. The clinic was open from Nov. 24 — 28. It will also be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a one hour lunch break at noon on Dec. 1 and 2, as well as from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 3. Another vaccination clinic will also be open at the Lakes District Hospital on Dec. 8 and Dec. 15. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)