NH representative confirmed that people who received their first dose will be scheduled to receive their second dose within the recommended timeframe.(The Canadian Press/Nathan Denette photo)

NH representative confirmed that people who received their first dose will be scheduled to receive their second dose within the recommended timeframe.(The Canadian Press/Nathan Denette photo)

Vaccine rollout abruptly halted in Lakes District

Northern Health cites Pfizer shipment delays for the vaccine distribution disruption

The vaccine rollout that began last week in Burns Lake has been abruptly halted.

A Facebook post on Jan. 18 from the Lakes District Senior Citizen Housing Association said, “I was just informed by Northern Health that all Covid vaccination clinics scheduled for this week for Heritage Manor and seniors in the community have been postponed until further notice.”

When Northern Health (NH) was asked about the reason behind this, media representative Eryn Collins said, “The postponement of some immunizations in the Lakes District is the result of the delays in shipment of Pfizer vaccine, and our need to prioritize immunization of residents and staff in long-term care facilities across the entire NH region for the month of January.”

Almost 50 eligible Lakes District residents were booked for COVID-19 immunization clinics and will be affected by this delay.

Collins said that the health authority will contact those impacted, to have their immunization postponed. She added that despite the delay, the health authority will continue to remain committed to immunizing people in phase 1 by the end of March.

“Our focus with the vaccine supply on hand, is to ensure residents of long-term care facilities are immunized; this is a short-term, targeted focus as our vaccine supply remains constrained. We understand that at this time there is an eagerness to be immunized and we are reminding people that everyone’s first line of defense is continuing to follow public health advice and orders, closely self-monitor for symptoms, stay home/away from others if they feel unwell, and seek testing if symptoms develop,” said Collins.

The first dose of the vaccine has already been administered to The Pines long-term care facility and the immunizations for the vulnerable members of the Cheslatta Carrier Nation and Lake Babine Nation had begun last week as well.

READ MORE: COVID-19 vaccination begins in Burns Lake

Wilf Adam, former chief of Lake Babine Nation, who is also on the Northern Health board, told Lakes District News that the vaccine rollout has been paused for everybody.

“Moderna is still coming in early March and hopefully earlier. As for Pfizer, because they are retooling their plant in Belgium, there is a world-wide shortage and we wouldn’t be getting as much of Pfizer now for the province, but we will still get it once it is back up and running again. Until then, it is all paused. Nobody is getting it until we get a clearer picture in the next couple of days,” he said.

He also confirmed that those who got the first dose, would be getting the second dose on a priority basis which is why the health authority had to pause the vaccine rollout.

“Those who got the vaccine are lucky because it [the second dose] has to happen within three weeks or so. We don’t want to give out more doses because if the supply chain doesn’t come back up again, it would be a problem,” he added.

Collins also confirmed that people who received their first dose will be scheduled to receive their second dose within the recommended timeframe.

“This is provincially, roughly 35 days, as per recent comments from the Provincial Health Officer. More information on second doses and rollout of vaccine to other priority populations will be available as we learn more about shipment volumes and types of vaccine being received,” she said.

On Friday, Pfizer announced that it would supply fewer doses in the coming week due to ongoing work to upgrade its factory in Puurs, Belgium that would help scale up the production from mid-February.

The Mayor of Burns Lake, Dolores Funk, expressed her disappointment over the pause on the vaccine rollout but encouraged the community to be patient.

“Of course I’m very disappointed that the vaccines’ initially allocated for Burns Lake have been redirected elsewhere and that vulnerable groups in our community will not be receiving it at this time. That said, I don’t even pretend to understand the full depth and breadth of the decisions that NH is having to make on a daily basis to ensure a successful mass vaccination program and am grateful for their efforts and am sure they are doing what is necessary,” she said.

Funk also said that she was aware that the redirection was a result of the 50 per cent reduction in Pfizer vaccines.

“I think this is just a reminder to stay flexible and above all, stay vigilant. We are not out of the woods, yet,” she said.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Tip to Metro Vancouver transit police helps woman 4,000 km away in Ohio
Next story
Power out across much of Northern BC

Just Posted

NH representative confirmed that people who received their first dose will be scheduled to receive their second dose within the recommended timeframe.(The Canadian Press/Nathan Denette photo)
Vaccine rollout abruptly halted in Lakes District

Northern Health cites Pfizer shipment delays for the vaccine distribution disruption

This BC Hydro map shows some of the power outages across Northern BC. Many were caused by high winds. (BC Hydro Website)
Power out across much of Northern BC

BC Hydro anticipates some may be without power overnight

Administering naloxone to a person experiencing a benzo-related overdose event won’t help. Naloxone is used to neutralize opioids. (Jenna Hauck/The Progress file photo)
Northern Health warning drug users of potential benzo contamination

The drug does not respond to naloxone, and is being included in street drugs

The refrigeration unit parked outside of Mills Memorial Hospital on Jan. 13, 2021. (Jake Wray/ Terrace Standard)
Business deal gone bad results in ambulances transporting deceased people in Northwest

BC Coroners Service looking for new provider

Vaccinations are set to resume in the small community of Tatchet, according to Lake Babine Nation’s Deputy Chief. (Black Press Media file photo)
Lake Babine Nation vaccine rollout resumes after a short pause

A COVID positive test within the care team had put the vaccinations on hold

Syringe is prepared with one of B.C.’s first vials of Pfizer vaccine to prevent COVID-19, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 caseload stays steady with 465 more Tuesday

No new outbreaks in health care facilities, 12 more deaths

New Westminster TV production designer, Rick Whitfield, has designed an office in a box for British Columbians in need of a private workspace. (BC Box Office photo)
PHOTOS: B.C. man designs ‘box office’ solution for those working from home

‘A professionally designed workspace on your property, away from the distractions of home’

Chilliwack ER doctor Marc Greidanus is featured in a video, published Jan. 18, 2021, where he demonstrates and describes effectiveness of various styles of masks. (Youtube)
VIDEO: Emergency room doctor runs through pros and cons of various masks

‘We’ve been asked to wear a mask and it’s not that hard,’ Greidanus says.

(Pixabay photo)
VIDEO: Tip to Metro Vancouver transit police helps woman 4,000 km away in Ohio

Sgt. Clint Hampton says transit police were alerted to a YouTube video of the woman in mental distress

A woman types on her laptop in Miami in a Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, photo illustration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Wilfredo Lee
British Columbia government lax on cybersecurity practices, auditor reports

The audit did not highlight a specific threat, but it found breaches in cybersecurity are increasing globally

Cranbrook Food Bank coordinator Deanna Kemperman, Potluck Cafe Society executive director Naved Noorani and Sunshine Coast Community Services Society executive director Catherine Leach join B.C.’s new Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne on a video call about B.C. gaming grants, Jan. 19, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. gaming grants reorganized for COVID-19 priorities

Minister highlights community kitchens, food banks

(Pixabay photo)
‘Cocaine bananas’ arrive at Kelowna grocery stores after mix up from Colombia: RCMP

Kelowna RCMP recently concluded an international drug investigation after finding cocaine in local grocers’ banana shipments in 2019

A new video from NCCIH and BC Northern Health titled ‘Healing in Pandemic Times: Indigenous Peoples, Stigma and COVID-19’ was animated by Joanne Gervais. (Photo Provided By: NCCIH Archives)
VIDEO: Stigma against Indigenous people is a ‘social sickness’

A new short animated video is aiming to educate the public on the stigmatization

A pinniped was attacked by an unseen predator off the shores of Dallas Road Monday night. (Courtesy of Steffani Cameron)
VIDEO: Seal hunting, not being hunted in video shot off Victoria waterfront

Victoria woman captures footage of pinniped activity off Dallas Road

Most Read