Multiple pedestrians have been struck by a van in north Toronto, police say.

They say the extent of their injuries isn’t known.

Police say a white van hit the pedestrians in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue area around 1:30 p.m. local time.

They say the van drove away after the pedestrians were hit.

Television footage from the scene shows multiple first responders treating people on the sidewalk.

