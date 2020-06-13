Martin Payne, 60, was found dead in his Metchosin home on July 12, 2019. (Martin Payne/Facebook)

Vancouver Island prison escapees charged in homicide of 60-year-old man

James Lee Busch and Zachary Armitage charged in relation to homicide of Martin Payne

Two inmates who escaped a Vancouver Island prison in July of last year have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man who lived nearby the prison.

Police announced the charges against James Lee Busch and Zachary Armitage on Saturday (June 13).

Busch and Armitage broke out of Metchosin’s William Head Institution in the early evening of July 7, 2019, according to Correctional Services Canada. The pair’s disappearance sparked a manhunt by West Shore RCMP.

The pair were found two days later after commenting on an off-duty Mountie’s dog in Esquimalt.

READ ALSO: Sentencing delayed for escaped Metchosin prisoner

On July 12, four days after the inmates were found, West Shore RCMP attended a home in the 1000-block of Brookview Drive in Metchosin to check on the well-being of Martin Payne, 60, after he failed to show up for work.

Officers found his body inside his home and deemed the death as suspicious. An investigation by major crime unit detectives quickly began.

A statement from Payne’s family, also released Saturday, said he was “deeply loved,” and described him as “exceptionally gentle” and “caring” with unfailing love, support and encouragement.

“We have continued to mourn his senseless loss every day for the past 11 months,” the statement reads. “We are completely devastated and have been relying heavily on one another throughout this horrifying ordeal.”

The family thanked everyone who has supported them as well as the law enforcement agencies that have worked on the case. They have also asked that their privacy be respected as they continue to deal with the loss of Payne.

READ ALSO: Metchosin working with William Head to improve communication after prison break

Insp. Todd Preston, officer in charge of West Shore RCMP gave his condolences to the family.

“We know that this has been a very difficult time for the community and citizens of the West Shore and in particular, Metchosin,” Preston said. “We want to thank the citizens for their patience in the investigative process.”

Homicide

Most Read