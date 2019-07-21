Vancouver Island teens missing after vehicle found ablaze near Dease Lake, BC

Dease Island RCMP are seeking the whereabouts of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni after their vehicle was discovered on fire south of Dease Lake on July 19, 2019. SUBMITTED PHOTOS

Two Port Alberni teens are missing after their vehicle was found on fire on Highway 37 near the Stikine River Bridge on July 19, and a body discovered at a nearby highway pullout.

Dease Lake RCMP are looking for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, who were known to be driving the vehicle found on fire 50 kilometres south of Dease Lake and have not been in contact with their family in the last few days.

RCMP have stated the deceased person located two kilometres away from the vehicle fire is not either of the missing men “but is believed to be a male that we are working to identify,” a Dease Lake RCMP spokesperson noted.

McLeod and Schmegelsky were travelling through BC to visit Whitehorse in the Yukon Territory to look for work. It is not clear why they returned to B.C. and what their travel plans may be.

“Kam and Bryer have periodically connected with family and friends over the past week and it is possible that they are now in an area without cell coverage,” says Dawn Roberts, BC RCMP Communications.

“However, we have found their vehicle and have not been able to locate either of them at this time. We are asking for Kam or Bryer to connect with police right away and let us know you are okay. Or we ask that anyone who may have spoken to or seen them over the last few days to call police so we can get a better understanding as to where they might be or their plans.”

Kam McLeod is described as 6-foot-4, approximately 169 pounds with dark brown hair and facial hair and brown eyes. Bryer Schmegelsky is described as 6-foot-4, approximately 169 pounds with sandy brown hair. The two were travelling in a red and grey Dodge pickup truck with a sleeping camper and BC License plate LW6433. They were last seen travelling south from the Super A general store in Dease Lake at around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019.

It is unclear at this time how this deceased male might be connected with the vehicle fire or the two missing men.

This is the second homicide investigation to occur in a week in northern B.C. and police acknowledge there are growing community concerns. The Dease Lake incident occurred on July 19, 2019 and the other incident occurred between July 14-15, 2019, approximately 470 kilometres away.

Investigators from both occurrences are sharing information, according to Dease Lake RCMP, who ask the public to continue to take any general safety precautions and remain vigilant at this time.

“We also remind travellers to share your plans with family and friends, establish check-in times and notify someone if your plans change.”

Anyone with any information about Kam and Bryer is asked to please call Dease Lake RCMP 250-771-4111, Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.