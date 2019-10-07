Surrey-Panorama MLA Jinny Sims is a former president of the B.C. Teachers’ Federation and NDP MP. (Hansard TV)

Vancouver lawyer named special prosecutor for investigation into B.C. MLA

Jinny Sims resigned from cabinet on Oct. 4

Vancouver lawyer Richard Peck has been appointed as special prosecutor for the investigation into a now-resigned B.C. cabinet minister, the BC Prosecution Service confirmed Monday.

Surrey-Panorama MLA Jinny Sims, who was also the citizens services minister, resigned from cabinet Friday after allegations that she mishandled visa applications and misused emails.

Her former cabinet portfolio made her responsible for government information security and disclosure. Allegations have been made that she use private channels to communicate with her staff, thereby avoiding freedom of information laws.

A former constituency assistant from Sim’s time as an NDP MP has also accused her of writing reference letters for 10 Pakistani citizens, including some on U.S security risk lists. The former assistant made the allegations in a letter to B.C.’s conflict of interest commissioner.

B.C. recommends increased syphilis testing during pregnancy, as infection rates spike
Surrey property searched on suspicion of cock fighting

