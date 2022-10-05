The Komagata Maru memorial in Vancouver, as seen in 2018. Police say they are investigating new damage to the memorial, discovered Oct. 4, 2022. (Credit: Artur Anuszewski/Google Maps)

The Komagata Maru memorial in Vancouver, as seen in 2018. Police say they are investigating new damage to the memorial, discovered Oct. 4, 2022. (Credit: Artur Anuszewski/Google Maps)

Vancouver’s Komagata Maru memorial vandalized for second time

Glass photograph at front of site smashed on or before Oct. 4

Vancouver’s Komagata Maru memorial has been damaged for the second time in just over a year, and police say it appears to have been intentional once again.

Back in August 2021, the memorial was defaced with white paint and hand prints. This time, the glass photograph at the front of the site was smashed.

The Vancouver Police Department said it learned of the fresh vandalism on Tuesday (Oct. 4), and it’s since launched an investigation to determine who did it and why.

“We don’t just want to find the person who did this, but also understand why this cherished memorial was targeted,” Const. Jason Doucette said in a news release.

The memorial was installed in 2013 to pay tribute to the 376 passengers aboard the Komagata Maru steamship, which travelled from then-British India to Vancouver on May 23, 1914. The passengers were not allowed to disembark from the ship due to racist policies of the day when they arrived and, after two months on board with little food, water or medical attention, they were forced to turn back. There, 19 were shot and killed and many others were jailed as political agitators.

After the memorial was vandalized for the first time, local and federal leaders spoke out in condemnation. Mayor Kennedy Stewart called it disgusting and cowardly, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described it as “an act of hate.”

Four months later, Yuniar Kurniawan was charged with mischief in connection with the vandalism.

READ ALSO: Man charged in connection to vandalism of Komagata Maru memorial in Vancouver

This time, police are investigating whether the perpetrator could be connected to different act of vandalism in the area from three days prior, when the Olympic Cauldron was smashed.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 604-717-0613, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Suspects smash Vancouver’s 2010 Olympic Cauldron

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeracismVancouver

Previous story
Abbotsford man sues over TikTok sex assault accusations

Just Posted

The totem pole was raised into place by a crane as people sang and drummed. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
‘Bringing back identity’: Memorial totem pole raised on Orange Shirt Day

View from above of progress on a portion of the LNG Canada terminal in Kitimat. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
PHOTOS: LNG Canada ramps up construction at Kitimat natural gas facility

All candidates forum for the 2022 municipal election held at CNC on Sept. 28. the event was organized by the Burns Lake District Chamber of Commerce in partnership with BC Northern Real Estate Board and Lakes District News. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)
All candidates’ forum sees Burns Lake municipal candidates debating important issues

Burns Lake Community Forest controlled burn. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake Community Forest explains why the controlled burn happened