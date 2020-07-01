The washroom exterior lighting was ripped apart and the building itself has substantial damage according to the Village of Fraser Lake’s Facebook post. (Facebook photo)

Vandals destroy property worth $10, 000 in Village of Fraser Lake

The village seeking information from public

The Village of Fraser Lake has seen growing vandalism at the White Swan Park and are asking for people’s cooperation in finding those responsible.

The village posted on their Facebook page, photos of the destroyed property and details on the incident.

The post informed the public that officials have discovered things like signage being spray painted or torn down and thrown in the lake, toilet paper and paper towel dispensers set on fire or kicked off the walls.

On June 21, the picnic shelter and picnic tables were found burnt, the washroom exterior lights were ripped off and the building was damaged.

The damages have cost $10, 000 already this year and that doesn’t even include the staff’’s time to clean and make those repairs.

The post sparked a lot of responses from the community who were “disgusted” or disappointed by the incidents. Candace Eisert, who grew up in the village and often visits the place was shocked by the incident. “This breaks my heart. I grew up in Fraser Lake. My dad still lives there. Really bummed me out to see the vandalism happening. I wish whoever is doing this would realize how lucky they are to have access to these places and appreciate it while they’re still living there and not destroy it,” she said.

The White Swan Park however is not the only place to get hit by these vandals this year; the arena and the skateboard park and ball diamond washrooms have also been disfigured by vandals, said Mayor Sarrah Storey when speaking with the Lakes District News.

“This happens in every community but in a small community you notice it more. We are a tight knit community so we want to remind the youth to take care of the public property. We want to also remind the parents that we know this happens in phases but it has gotten more severe. So, talk to your youth and teens about how important it is to take care and pride in your community. It is just a reminder,” she said, adding that the village will soon be putting out some cameras in the areas where the vandalism has happened “and so we are hoping that will reduce such incidents.”

The Fraser Lake RCMP is aware of these incidents and the village is urging people to come forward with any information or in case they see something suspicious.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Controversy over MLAs buying ads in B.C. magazine that opposes trans rights
Next story
River centre says heavy rains could bring flooding to central, northeastern B.C.

Just Posted

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

How much do you know about our country?

CNC Burns Lake campus produces eight nurses from their Practical Nursing program

The campus hosts a mini-celebration for the graduating nurses

The family of geese floating over Tchesinkut Lake

A Burns Lake local Diane Killman shared this photo of a geese… Continue reading

Burns Lake Unit Crew organizing “Cords of Pine Giveaway”

Proceeds to go to We Haul 2 Play

Lucas Philips named the Youth Citizen of the year in Burns Lake

Lucas Phillips has been awarded the Burn Lake Rotary club’s Bill Gilgan… Continue reading

‘This year is unlike any other’: Trudeau delivers Canada day address

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and the Prime Minister release video celebrating the national holiday

‘A little bit scary for everybody’: Air passengers wary as new rules take effect

Masks or face coverings have been mandatory on flights since April 20

VIDEO: Prince William and Kate chat with B.C. hospital staff about COVID-19

Seven-minute video posted to Youtube on Canada Day

River centre says heavy rains could bring flooding to central, northeastern B.C.

Water levels are already unusually high and river banks can be extremely unstable

Controversy over MLAs buying ads in B.C. magazine that opposes trans rights

Reaction was quick, and negative

B.C. reports 12 new COVID-19 cases as officials urge caution for Canada Day

There are 18 patients is hospital and four are in ICU

Canada extends travel ban for non-U.S. foreign travellers to July 31

Ban is separate from that which prevents U.S-Canada border crossings

RCMP patrol of smokehouse sparks concerns by Wet’suwet’en hereditary leader

Hereditary Chief Woos says he is feeling uneasy after RCMP attended the smokehouse with rifles

Poll suggests many likely to find way to celebrate Canada Day despite pandemic

For 42 per cent of those polled, this Canada Day will be no different than any other

Most Read