Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Selina Robinson. File photo

Vanderhoof one of 5 northern communities to get funding for housing projects

34 affordable rental units to be built in the district for seniors and families

Vanderhoof is one of only five Northern B.C. communities to receive funding for affordable housing projects in a recent wave of spending from the province.

The district will see two new housing projects built, as the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing has announced funding for 34 total homes in the city.

The Nechako Valley Community Services Society has been awarded funds for two projects. It will receive $2.8 million to build 28 homes for seniors, and $600,000 to build six homes to house a mix of seniors and families.

Just five communities in B.C.’s northern region received funding, with others including Queen Charlotte, Smithers, Valemount and the Village of Telkwa. Thirty-seven other B.C. communities also received funding.

The new builds are designed to be affordable rental units, in order to address the need for affordable housing across a range of income levels, in response to “a housing crisis that has made housing unaffordable for even middle-class families,” according to a government news release.

Buildings will contain units aimed at a mix of income levels, including homes for middle-income individuals and families, deeply subsidized rentals for seniors and others on fixed incomes, and homes for low-wage workers.

The Province, through BC Housing, selected the first set of projects based on a number of criteria, including targeted clients and the impact the project is expected to have in reducing the community’s affordable rental housing need. Projects were selected through a request for proposals, which was issued in April 18 and closed in September 2018. BC Housing says it will work with the societies to finalize the projects over the next few months.

“Through the Community Housing Fund, we are building housing so that growing families, aging seniors and low- to moderate-income individuals can afford homes in the communities they live and work in,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “These new homes will have life-changing impacts for people and communities right across the province.”

“Years of inaction on the B.C. housing crisis left families struggling to get by and unable to get ahead,” said Premier John Horgan. “These new, affordable rental homes are an important step toward addressing the housing crisis and giving families in every part of the province a break from skyrocketing housing costs.”

Approximately $492 million has been provided by the Province to fund the housing initiative. According to the news release, Budget 2018 launched the largest investment in housing affordability in B.C.’s history – more than $7 billion over 10 years.

READ MORE: Housing Minister Selina Robinson touts B.C. government housing programs


newsroom@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Late 2019 too long to wait for ridesharing: B.C. Conservatives
Next story
B.C. woman allegedly threatens to rip out intestines of American man

Just Posted

Strike to continue at Babine mill in Burns Lake

Strike action at the Babine Forest Products mill in Burns Lake will… Continue reading

Lake Babine First Nation hosts career fair

Lake Babine Nation in Burns Lake hosted on Nov. 19 a career… Continue reading

Stumpage fee shocks farmer after wildfires destroy his timber

Last summer’s wildfires continue to affect the family of cattle farmer Harold… Continue reading

Taking bids for the Burns Lake community

Potential buyers attend the 50th Annual Rotary Auction at the Rotary Club… Continue reading

Bulkley-Nechako District gets new Chairperson, Board of Directors

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) on Nov. 15 elected a new… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. legislature clerk, sergeant at arms suspended for criminal investigation

Clerk of the House Craig James, Sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz on administrative leave

Former NHL player and coach Dan Maloney dies at 68

Maloney coached the Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets

Ex-MSU president charged with lying to police about Nassar

Lou Anna Simon was charged Tuesday with lying to police during an investigation

Police aim to prevent retaliation after Hells Angel found dead under B.C. bridge

IHIT confirms Chad Wilson, 43, was the victim of a ‘targeted’ homicide

Otter makes a snack out of koi fish in Vancouver Chinese garden

Staff say the otter has eaten at least five fish

Police looking into two more incidents at private Toronto all-boys’ school

Police and the school have said two of the prior incidents involved an alleged sexual assault

B.C. lumber mills struggle with shortage of logs, price slump

Signs of recovery after U.S. market swings, industry executive says

25% of Canadians still won’t say they use pot, survey says

Statistics Canada poll says Canadians on average were 18.9 years old when they first tried pot.

Canucks’ 50/50 jackpot expected to surpass $1 million

The guaranteed prize for one lucky winner will be $500,000 minimum when Vancouver hosts LA Nov 27

Most Read