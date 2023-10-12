Vanderhoof RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing woman

A photo of Chelsey Quaw released by the RCMP on Oct. 12. (RCMP photo)

Chelsey Quaw was last seen near a Saik’uz Nation residence on Oct. 11

Vanderhoof RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating Chelsey Quaw who was reported missing the morning of Oct. 11.

Quaw was last seen walking away from her residence at William Crescent in the Saik’uz First Nations community area during the early morning hours of Oct. 11.

Family and friends are concerned for her well-being as they say this is out of character for her, the RCMP said in a statement released Oct. 12.

Quaw is described as a 28-year-old Indigenous female with brown hair, brown eyes, weighing 120 lbs (55 kg) and 5’ 10 (170 cm) tall. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a purple winter jacket.

The police are asking anyone with information about Chelsey Quaw or where she might be, to contact the Vanderhoof RCMP at (250) 567-2222.