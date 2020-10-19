Vehicle incident claims life on Highway 16 east of Burns Lake

Burns Lake Fire Rescue were at the scene of the incident. (Burns Lake Fire Rescue FB photo/Lakes District News)

Heavy snow fall, slippery and icy road conditions lead to a head-on collision Sunday afternoon that took the life of one individual.

On Oct. 18, Lakes District started getting snowed in from early afternoon. The snow quickly started building up, leading to icy road conditions.

At around 4:50 p.m., a head-on collision occurred between two vehicles, just east of Burns Lake, between Freeport Road and the Tintagel Rest Area.

A passenger in one of the vehicles, a 64 year old woman, was pronounced deceased on the scene according to Cpl. Madonna Saunderson. The others involved were taken to hospital for non life threatening injuries.

”Weather and road conditions at the time were reported to be poor and may have played a role in the collision. The investigation is ongoing,” said Saunderson in an email to Lakes District News.

The accident had emergency vehicles rushing to the scene. Burns Lake Fire Resuce were present at the scene and urged the public through their Facebook page to stay off the highway unless it was absolutely necessary.

A section of the highway was then closed off and while some vehicles took the detour that was made available for light traffic, some others especially heavy vehicles had to wait until the highway opened up. The road was cleared up in the morning of Oct. 19 as per a DriveBC update at around 9:47 a.m.

