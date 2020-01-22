Vehicles couldn’t stop, resulting in Jan. 7 accident

The Jan. 7 four-vehicle accident near Sam Road west of Topley occurred when a westbound vehicle lost control on the icy Hwy16 surface, report Houston RCMP.

“Subsequently the two vehicles following behind were unable to stop. The drivers were also unable to move to the other lane as there was oncoming traffic,” says Houston RCMP detachment commander Sergeant Mark Smaill.

The fourth vehicle, travelling eastbound, was unable to avoid a collision and made contact with the two lead vehicles coming from the west, he added.

When police arrived, all four vehicles were in the westbound lane and shoulder of Highway 16 near Sam Road, Smaill said.

Three people suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to hospital for treatment and two other people were assessed at the scene by paramedics.

Smaill credited the Topley Fire Department for its quick response and assistance in traffic control as well as the traffic control of a CN crew who was nearby at the time of the accident.

Given the road conditions, there were no Motor Vehicle Act tickets issued.

“While winter road conditions were a factor in the incident, this is a good opportunity to remind motorists to slow down, leave plenty of room between yourself and other vehicles, and give yourself extra time to reach your destination,” said Smaill.