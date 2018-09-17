Verdun Mountain and Nadina Lake fires 100 per cent contained

Area restriction orders in effect for several fires

The Verdun Mountain and Nadina Lake fires, located south of Burns Lake, are now 100 per cent contained.

The Verdun Mountain Fire is estimated at approximately 47,610 hectares.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, firefighters continue to demob hoselay and patrol properties west of Eakin settlement road. In addition, crews are also patrolling the perimeter from Dog Creek to Cheslatta Lake and the perimeter near the Uncha Lake Rec Site. Firefighters also continue with mop-up in the Holy Cross area.

Although the evacuation order for this fire was rescinded last week, a few areas remain in evacuation alert.

The Nadina Lake is estimated at 86,766 hectares.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, firefighters continue to patrol for hotspots and monitor the area. Gear continues to be demobbed.

The evacuation order for this fire was also rescinded last week, and an evacuation alert remains in effect.

For the most up-to-date information about evacuation orders and alerts, visit https://www.rdbn.bc.ca.

Area restriction orders in effect

A series of area restriction orders remain in effect in the Northwest Fire Centre for the Verdun Mountain, Island Lake, Cheslatta Lake, Nadina Lake, Hautete (Morrison Mainline), Gilmore Lake, Cheslaslie Arm and Torkelsen Lake wildfires.

All of these fires are located within 100 km of Burns Lake.

According to the provincial government, these area restriction orders were implemented to protect public safety and to avoid interference with fire suppression efforts and wildfire rehabilitation work.

Area restriction orders apply to all Crown land outlined on the maps below:

– Verdun Mountain, Island Lake and Cheslatta Lake wildfires: http://ow.ly/iDoW30lNwkl

– Nadina Lake wildfire: http://ow.ly/y8LZ30lMhHP

– Hautete (Morrison Mainline) wildfire: http://ow.ly/xgux30lNweg

– Gilmore Lake wildfire: http://ow.ly/OpUX30lOkXL

– Cheslaslie Arm wildfire: http://ow.ly/a7mD30lOkWZ

– Torkelsen Lake wildfire: http://ow.ly/x8WN30lPeFJ

Under these orders, a person must not remain in or enter the restricted areas without the prior written authorization of an official designated for the purposes of the Wildfire Act, unless the person enters the areas only in the course of:

– Travelling to or from his or her principle residence, that is not under an evacuation order;

– Travelling to or from leased property for the purposes of accessing a secondary residence or recreational property, that is not under an evacuation order;

– Travelling as a person acting in an official capacity;

– Travelling for the purpose of supporting wildfire suppression activities;

– Using a highway as defined in the Transportation Act;

– Engaging and/or participating in a commercial activity within the regular course of the person’s business or employment; and

– Engaging and/or participating in agricultural activities pertaining to livestock management on private or leased property.

 

@flavio_nienow
flavionienow@gmail.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vigil for Jessica Patrick
Next story
Hope fades in Philippines for dozens buried in landslides

Just Posted

Verdun Mountain and Nadina Lake fires 100 per cent contained

Area restriction orders in effect for several fires

Vigil for Jessica Patrick

VIDEOS: Hundreds honour a young mother who lost her life. Jessica Patrick was 18.

Four candidates hope to become Burns Lake’s next mayor

Five candidates competing for the village’s four councillor spots

Municipal spending outpaces population growth 4-fold in B.C.: report

Canadian Federation of Independent Business has released its annual operational spending report

Evacuation alert, order rescinded for Tweedsmuir Complex fires

Some sections of the fires are receiving snow

REPLAY: B.C.’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

B.C. cities push for spill response base despite Trans Mountain decision

UBCM delegates voted to ask the province to continue building bases

Protesters rally outside Ont. legislature during rare midnight sitting

Protesters voiced their opposition to the bill inside Queen’s Park as well, heckling Progressive Conservative legislators with cries of “shame, shame” until the Speaker cleared the public galleries.

NDP has yet to nominate a single candidate for next federal election

While the Conservatives and the Liberals tout having candidates nominated and money in the bank the NDP has yet to nominate a single candidate.

US border agent in Texas confesses to 4 killings, police say

A U.S. Border Patrol agent suspected of killing four women was arrested early Saturday after a fifth woman managed to escape from him and notify authorities.

Hope fades in Philippines for dozens buried in landslides

The biggest storm of the year left dozens dead from landslides and drownings as it sliced through the northern Philippines.

Swollen rivers near record levels as Florence looms

Record flooding is expected on North Carolina’s Cape Fear River in the coming week, and signs of the coming flood are already apparent.

Sapporo ends bid for 2026 Winter Olympics

The Japanese city of Sapporo has dropped its bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics following a recent earthquake.

UPDATE – Amber Alert cancelled, Emma O’Keeffe has been found

Six-year-old girl with autism believed abducted at a strip mall in Saskatchewan

Most Read