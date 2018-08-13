Verdun Mountain Fire now adjacent to Keefe’s Landing Road

B.C. Wildfire Service trying to keep the road open

The Verdun Mountain Fire, located approximately 17 km southwest of Grassy Plains, is now immediately adjacent to Keefe’s Landing Road.

The B.C. Wildfire Service is attempting to keep Keefe’s Landing Road open. An alternate access route is available utilizing Carroll Road, past Richardson, Wasp and Carroll Lakes, to Tatalrose Forest Service Road.

Over the weekend the RDBN expanded the evacuation order and evacuation alert for the Verndun Mountain Fire, which has burned approximately 4,500 hectares.

The expanded evacuation order is in effect from the Tatalaska FSR south to Ootsa Lake; Keefes Landing Road east to the end of Takysie Lake, Cheslatta Road and Square Lake.

The expanded evacuation alert now includes Tatalrose Road south to Ootsa Lake, west of Tatalrose Lake to Ootsanee Lake and Uncha Lake.

The Francois Lake Forester Ferry has been operating extended hours as required to support the needs of the evacuation order.

The check out the full list of evacuation orders and alerts, visit https://www.rdbn.bc.ca.

 

@flavio_nienow
flavionienow@gmail.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
U.S. flight museum founder ID’ed as pilot in Abbotsford International Airshow crash
Next story
Officers may face stress injuries after deaths of colleagues, experts say

Just Posted

Verdun Mountain Fire now adjacent to Keefe’s Landing Road

B.C. Wildfire Service trying to keep the road open

Evacuation alert now includes parts of Endako and Fraser Lake

Regional district expands evacuation orders and alerts

Wildfires in the Burns Lake region continue to grow

Wildfires in the Burns Lake region continued to grow yesterday, with some… Continue reading

B.C. Wildfires 2018: Thousands prepare to leave their homes at a moment’s notice

Northwest B.C. and Cariboo seeing most fire activity in province as crews battle 490 fires

Wildfires 5 km from northwest B.C. fibre-optic cable

CityWest said fire unlikely to affect northwest B.C. internet service

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Fort St. James rural evacuation order

You are required to leave immediately

More than 1,500 forestry workers vote to strike if needed in Northern B.C.

Union representing 1,629 forestry workers in northern and central B.C. supports strike mandate

Will Idris Elba be the first black James Bond?

The British actor is fueling speculation on Twitter

Cooler weather helps crews fight Southern California wildfire

The Holy Fire has destroyed 16 structures in the Cleveland National Forest

B.C. waits to add ‘craft cannabis’ to its retail system

Wholesaler confident 15% markup will eliminate black market

B.C. real estate sales slow down for the summer, group says

Greater Vancouver downturn leading to a slump B.C.-wide

Police find live explosives near site of Haida Gwaii house fire

Village of Queen Charlotte rattled by explosive fire, RCMP continue to investigate

One trillion litres of sewage leaked into lakes and rivers over last five years

Toronto, like the vast majority of Canadian cities, doesn’t monitor real-time data of sewage leaks into lakes, rivers or oceans.

Most Read