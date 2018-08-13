Verdun Mountain Fire now adjacent to Keefe’s Landing Road

B.C. Wildfire Service trying to keep the road open

The Verdun Mountain Fire, located approximately 17 km southwest of Grassy Plains, is now immediately adjacent to Keefe’s Landing Road.

The B.C. Wildfire Service is attempting to keep Keefe’s Landing Road open. An alternate access route is available utilizing Carroll Road, past Richardson, Wasp and Carroll Lakes, to Tatalrose Forest Service Road.

Over the weekend the RDBN expanded the evacuation order and evacuation alert for the Verndun Mountain Fire, which has burned approximately 4,500 hectares.

The expanded evacuation order is in effect from the Tatalaska FSR south to Ootsa Lake; Keefes Landing Road east to the end of Takysie Lake, Cheslatta Road and Square Lake.

The expanded evacuation alert now includes Tatalrose Road south to Ootsa Lake, west of Tatalrose Lake to Ootsanee Lake and Uncha Lake.

The Francois Lake Forester Ferry has been operating extended hours as required to support the needs of the evacuation order.

The check out the full list of evacuation orders and alerts, visit https://www.rdbn.bc.ca.

