Vernon gas drops to 106.9

While Vancouver drivers continue to pay around 153.9, the price in Vernon drops, now at 106.9

  • Apr. 5, 2018 11:30 a.m.
  • News

The gasoline war continues to wage on the Vernon front.

As fuel costs continue to hover largely around the 153.9 mark in Vancouver, the ever-important liquid continues to fluctuate in price in the North Okanagan, with prices now as low as 106.9 at a 27th St. Super Save.

It isn’t all across the board in Vernon, though, with some gas bars sitting as high as 129.9.

Related: Gas rises in Lower Mainland, drops in Vernon

Unlike it’s fellow B.C. towns, fuel prices in Vernon have been dropping steadily since Easter Sunday, when the government announced a tax increase on fuel, booze and cigarettes.

Related: Taxes go up on fuel, booze and cigarettes on April 1

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: 3-year wait for probe into police-involved fatal shooting ‘unacceptable’: B.C. RCMP

Just Posted

Fishing lake pumped for mine

Centerra Gold pumping Philip Lake

Hundreds of people in the Lakes District are struggling with poverty: community workers

“Being poor is a full-time job”

New programs to boost young entrepreneurs

Funding comes from mining company Rio Tinto

Cheslatta Carrier Nation opens training centre

Facility to serve as education hub

Tax levy to increase by 3.3 percent

Budget meeting set for April 16

Final leg of national missing women inquiry begins in B.C.

More than 100 people set to speak over five days at Richmond hotel

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Vernon gas drops to 106.9

While Vancouver drivers continue to pay around 153.9, the price in Vernon drops, now at 106.9

B.C. sex assault victim was ‘too scared to move,’ can’t ID attacker

Victim says attacker punched her in the face when she tried to look at him

Daughter of poisoned ex-Russian spy says she’s recovering

Britain has blamed Russia for the March 4 poisoning of Sergei Skripal

BCHL Today: Trail depth steps up as Smoke Eaters avoid elimination

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

YouTube shooter’s bizarre videos key to suspected motive

The woman opened fire at YouTube’s headquarters in California, wounding three people before taking her own life

Baloney Meter: Are feds crossing $1-trillion mark on market debt for first time?

The Opposition Conservatives have opened up a new line of attack on the Liberals in recent days

Vancouver Island group cancels annual rabbit show because of deadly virus

A disease that is deadly to rabbits has prompted the Vancouver Island Rabbit Breeders Association to cancel its annual show

Most Read