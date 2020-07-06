Skydiving landing area located near the Arbutus Meadows Events Centre in Nanoose Bay. (Google maps)

Victoria man dies after skydiving incident on Vancouver Island

34-year-old had made more than 1,000 jumps

A tragic skydiving incident Sunday in Nanoose Bay has claimed the life of a 34-year-old man.

The Victoria man, whose identity has not been released pending further investigation, was an experienced parachutist, with more than 1,000 jumps, according to Gord Gauvin, owner of Skydive Vancouver Island.

The incident took placed at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Gauvin said the man was attempting an advanced high-speed maneuvre called swooping.

His impact with the ground was “catastrophic”, said Gauvin, adding the man succumbed to his injuries immediately.

“The parachutist had a high amount of experience with this maneuvre and was a coach and instructor within the sport of skydiving,” Gauvin said in a release. “The skydiving community is a small one on Vancouver Island and together we grieve the loss of our friend and brother.”

READ MORE: 98-year-old jumps out of an airplane over Parksville Qualicum Beach

Andy Watson of the B.C. Coroners Service said: “I can confirm we are investigating a death from yesterday – it was related to a skydiving incident. We are investigating to determine how, where, when and by what means a male came to his unexpected death.”

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Parksville

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Greater Victoria nanny pleads guilty to child porn, sexual interference charges
Next story
B.C. records 31 new cases, six deaths over three days due to COVID-19

Just Posted

Police investigate July 2 homicide in Houston

Man succumbed to injuries at Pearson Road residence

Parks and Outdoor Recreation Study presented to the RDBN board

RDBN directs staff to work on implementation strategy

CNC Burns Lake campus produces eight nurses from their Practical Nursing program

The campus hosts a mini-celebration for the graduating nurses

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

How much do you know about our country?

The family of geese floating over Tchesinkut Lake

A Burns Lake local Diane Killman shared this photo of a geese… Continue reading

Isolation, drug toxicity lead to spike in First Nations overdose deaths amid pandemic: FNHA

Deaths increased by 93% between January and May

B.C. records 31 new cases, six deaths over three days due to COVID-19

There are 166 active cases in B.C., 16 people in hospital

B.C. highway widening job reduced, costs still up $61 million

Union-only project scales back work to widen Trans-Canada

Greater Victoria nanny pleads guilty to child porn, sexual interference charges

Johnathon Lee Robichaud pleaded guilty to slew of sex crimes

Victoria man dies after skydiving incident on Vancouver Island

34-year-old had made more than 1,000 jumps

BC Wildfire Service to conduct night vision trials for helicopters in South Okanagan

This technology could assist with future firefighting operations

Following incident at sea, fishing lodge says it will reopen despite Haida travel ban

QCL reopens July 10, says president; Haida chief councillor describes ‘dangerous’ boating encounter

Kamloops RCMP officer’s conduct under review after blackface jokes on social media

Meinke’s Instagram is private and it’s unclear when the posts were made

NHL says 35 players have tested positive for COVID-19 since June 8

Positive rate for the league is just under 6%

Most Read