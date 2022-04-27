Two men were caught on surveillance video robbing a Vancouver Gucci store in December 2021. (Courtesy VPD)

Two men were caught on surveillance video robbing a Vancouver Gucci store in December 2021. (Courtesy VPD)

VIDEO: 2 violent robbers at large after ‘take-over’ style theft at Gucci store in Vancouver

Men bear sprayed a security guard before taking off with $20,000 in designer goods

Two men are on the lam after using bear spray and masks to rob a Vancouver Gucci store of thousands of dollars of designer merchandise.

The Vancouver Police Department released security footage of the December 9, 2021 robbery on Wednesday (April 27) with a request for help identifying the culprits.

In the video, two masked men are seen entering the Gucci store near Thurlow and Alberni streets shortly after 7 p.m. One deploys a can of bear spray directly into the face of a security guard, incapacitating him as two employees flee the room.

The men then approach a display of purses and grab as many as they can carry before fleeing out an emergency exit. There, they remove their masks and their faces are caught on camera.

VPD estimates the two took off with approximately $20,000 in merchandise. The department says the security guard was treated by paramedics.

It’s calling on the public to help it identify the robbers.

“Although we obtained this video early in the investigation, for investigative reasons we’ve been unable to release it until now. But, we know someone out there will know who these men are,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 604-717-2541.

READ ALSO: Migrant child injured, robbed in Vancouver while buying breakfast for family

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Armed robberyVancouverVancouver police

Previous story
UNBC recognized as 1 of Canada’s greenest employers
Next story
Spring is here in Burns Lake let’s get planting

Just Posted

The Honeysuckle Garden Centre is opening this Saturday and they are ready for another great busy season. The green houses are full and everyone is invited to come out Saturday, April 30. The garden changed hands last year with new owners Jeanette Cayanga and Derek Hill, a couple from Thunder Bay, Ontario who moved to Burns Lake in 2020 and ended up buying the property and the business from former owner Leanne Miranda and Beverly Olinyk. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News).
Spring is here in Burns Lake let’s get planting

Wildfire burns on Snake Hill near Kitwanga. (Screen capture/Jacob Beaton video/Facebook)
Wildfire service rescinds open fire ban

Fire Crew responded to the early morning fire at the Usk Chapel east of Terrace on April 22. (Usk Pioneer Chapel/Facebook)
Fire causes extensive damage to historic Usk Pioneer Chapel near Terrace

forest fire
Wildfire season starts in Burns Lake area