VIDEO: B.C. Interior battles flooding as washouts close highways

Merritt, Cache Creek put on flood watch as hot temperatures melt mid-level snow packs

All hands are on deck in Cache Creek as flooding pours onto the town’s streets.

Visuals of the flooding show high water levels in nearby rivers and streams, and inches of water flowing onto downtown streets.

Village of Cache Creek Mayor John Ranta has declared a state of local emergency.

A flood watch warning was issued Friday for Cache Creek and Merritt by the B.C. River Forecast Centre, due to a high pressure weather pattern causing seasonally hot temperatures and rapid melting of the snow packs.

As of Friday evening water in Cache Creek had breached culverts at Quartz Road and on Highway 97, causing flooding of several properties, along with sections of Highways 1 and 97.

Emergency Management BC and Environment Canada have warned of water levels in the Bonaparte River rising to one in 90 year levels before the water peaks, which is expected on May 1 or May 2.

Potential relief is near, the river centre said in it’s latest update, as temperatures ease to cooler, more seasonally typical temperatures Saturday and Sunday.

In the meantime, a sandbagging event is happening at the Cache Creek Coverall throughout the day.

Washouts impact interior highways

A number of highway closures are causing delays for commuters across the B.C. Interior.

Highway 1 is closed west of Savona, according to DriveBC.

A washout at Cache creek has closed Highway 97 northbound at the junction with Highway 1, and Highway 1 in both direction at Spences Bridge.

Highway 8 is closed to traffic in both directions due to a washout about 24 kilometres west of Merritt.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hot weather leads to overflows at Saul Creek

Just Posted

Police seek help in finding missing person

“Eddy” disappeared on April 13

Letter — Eighth Avenue needs overhaul

A reader replies to the article “Filling in the cracks on Eighth Avenue”

Hot weather leads to overflows at Saul Creek

Residents advised to prepare for flooding

Reaching new summits

Jeff Scott tackles the backcountry

Great ones in the making

Cover photo from this week’s edition

VIDEO: B.C. Interior battles flooding as washouts close highways

Merritt, Cache Creek put on flood watch as hot temperatures melt mid-level snow packs

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

On Day of Mourning, Fernie remembers victims of ammonia leak tragedy

“We can never forget the men we lost,” said Fernie Mayor Mary Giuliano

Nicholas Butcher found guilty of second-degree murder of yoga instructor

12-member Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury delivered verdict Saturday after five hours of deliberation

Tackling reconciliation: Group tries to understand Indigenous perspectives

Reconciliation is about forming relationships with local First Nation communities, says organizers

8 women and 2 men killed in Toronto van attack: coroner

The dead ranged in age from 22 to 94 and included a student from South Korea and a man from Jordan

VIDEO: Broncos tribute concert attracts thousands including star NHL players

NHL players Sean Monahan of Calgary Flames, Brendan Gallagher of Montreal Canadiens attended

Reported illnesses from eating raw B.C oysters appear to be dropping

A total of 172 cases of gastrointestinal illness linked to oyster consumption have been reported

VIDEO: How Meghan Markle is reppin’ Canadian fashion internationally

The soon-to-be princess has a thing for locally made clothing out of eastern Canada

Most Read