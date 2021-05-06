VIDEO: Black bear spotted meandering around downtown Vancouver

The bear was reportedly tranquilized by conservation officers Tuesday afternoon

A black bear made a visit to downtown Vancouver Tuesday, May 4. The animal was spotted on train tracks in Gastown shortly after at 2:30 p.m. (Twitter/Craig Minielly)

In a surprising sequence of events, downtown Vancouver was visited by a meandering black bear Tuesday afternoon, May 4.

Locals captured its visit on camera, including photographer Craig Minielly, who showcased the animal travelling along Gastown train tracks at around 2:45 p.m.

After authorities were alerted, police reportedly helped corral the bear for the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

Eventually, a conservation officer “safely tranquilize(d) the animal,” according to Vancouver Police Deputy Chief Howard Chow.

“Never a dull day,” he posted to Twitter with aerial footage of the encounter.

Black Press Media has contacted the province for an update on the bear’s condition.

Bear spotted in Vancouver today. #VancouversFinest helped corral the bear for conservation officers, who were able to safely tranquillize the animal. #NeverADullDay #springtime pic.twitter.com/1Bpe3nDA40 — Howard Chow (@DeputyChow) May 6, 2021



