VIDEO: Cougars at play in B.C. backyard

Woman spots pair of juvenile cougars in her yard

A Vancouver Island resident had a surprise when she looked out her kitchen window Thursday morning: two juvenile cougars were playing in her yard.

“I was just sitting in my kitchen, having coffee, getting my daughter breakfast, and … I just caught a glimpse out of my kitchen window. I knew exactly what it was,” said Saffina Welch, who moved to the Buckley Bay area of the Comox Valley, from Vancouver earlier this summer. “I just made sure my dog was inside, because he sometimes likes to sleep on the deck. But he was [inside] so I grabbed my phone, went into the bathroom for a better viewing spot and started shooting.

“The footage isn’t good, because I believe in watching, as opposed to videoing. But it was a pretty cool thing to experience.”

Welch said she has observed many animals in the wild, but had never seen a cougar before.

“I used to be a biologist, so I have spent a lot of time [studying] bears, wolves and other animals… so looking for a cougar, I wasn’t expecting it to be in my back yard. It’s been on my bucket list for a long time, so I’m pretty happy, because I’ve got a lot of colleagues who’ve never seen one.”

Welch figures the pair to be approximately a year old.

“They looked like siblings. They didn’t look big… a friend of mine with similar experience figures they were from last year’s litter.”

She said she contacted the BC Conservation Service to advise officials of the sighting.

“Not that I felt it was a risk… but I believe sightings like this should be reported – the good, as well as the bad.”


terry.farrell@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Crews hold wildfire near Okanagan Falls

Just Posted

First Nations chiefs hold B.C. premier accountable in Burns Lake

Premier John Horgan was in Burns Lake to discuss the wildfire situation

Good news for Gilmore Lake

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has rescinded the Evacuation Alert in its… Continue reading

UPDATED: Premier John Horgan to visit Burns Lake this afternoon

This is his second attempt to visit Burns Lake this summer

Photo of firefighter embracing deer near Burns Lake goes viral

The photo has been shared over 2,000 times on Facebook

Evacuation order and alert partially rescinded for Nadina Lake Fire

This fire experienced little growth Wednesday

First Nations chiefs hold B.C. premier accountable in Burns Lake

Premier John Horgan was in Burns Lake to discuss the wildfire situation

VIDEO: Cougars at play in B.C. backyard

Woman spots pair of juvenile cougars in her yard

Crews hold wildfire near Okanagan Falls

A Fire west of the town closed the highway last night

Trump warns Congress not to ‘interfere’ with NAFTA negotiations

Congress must approve any rewrite of the deal, and could refuse to endorse one that excludes Canada

Wolves kill dog on Tofino beach

“It looks like [the dog] wandered out onto the beach and was attacked by the wolves and killed.”

Prisoner charged after alleged Vancouver General Hospital escape

Andrew Barry Dollman charged with assaulting peace officer with weapon, escaping from lawful custody

Trans Mountain expansion could be delayed for years: experts

The federal government will have to redo its consultation with all affected First Nations along the pipeline

B.C. sees 25% jump in inhaler use from wildfire smoke

Weekly increases saw thousands of people with breathing problems reach for their puffers during air quality advisories

B.C. natural-gas pipeline challenger says he’s receives threats

Smithers man wants a federal review of TransCanada’s Coastal GasLink pipeline project

Most Read