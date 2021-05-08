VIDEO: Dash cam captures dramatic rollover crash on Highway 99

Only one person sustained injuries from the collision, says B.C. Ambulance Services

The dash cam footage, taken May 7 at 8:18 a.m. belonged to the driver of a southbound vehicle that recently travelled out of the tunnel. (Reddit/Screen grab)

Video footage has surfaced of the crash that closed the Massey Tunnel between Richmond and Delta Friday morning and injured one person.

The dash cam footage, taken May 7 at 8:18 a.m. belonged to the driver of a southbound vehicle that recently travelled out from the tunnel.

A vehicle heading northbound is seen crashing into the concrete median, flipping over and skidding southbound down Highway 99 into the car.

In a matter of seconds, the car’s airbag is deployed and a child is heard crying.

The scene was cleared shortly after 11 a.m. according to Drive BC, but congestion persisted as an effect of hours-long lane closures.

B.C. Ambulance Services said only one person sustained injuries as a result of the collision.



sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

car crash