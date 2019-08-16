VIDEO: Daughter of slain Abbotsford police officer speaks at charity dinner

When Abbotsford Police officer John Davidson was fatally killed on Nov. 6, 2017, his daughter Fay was uncertain what lie ahead, not just for her family, but for her education.

Only just beginning her career as a nursing student at the UBC Kelowna campus at the time, it seemed without her father’s help – it wouldn’t be possible to continue.

“When my father was killed, I was pulled out of my class so they could tell me the news,” Davidson recounted to room full of her father’s friends and colleagues. “After a sleepless night uncertain for the future, we were relieved when we were called over at the funeral and told that we wouldn’t have to worry about my education.”

Police and Peace Officers’ Memorial Ribbon Society (PPOMRS) started a scholarship in 2011. The program’s main innovative is to support children of police officers who have died in the line of duty while serving their community.

Davidson received the scholarship shortly after her father’s death and was able to continue her schooling to become a nurse.

“I knew what it would have meant to my father to have given up,” Davidson said. “It was life changing to be able to continue.”

She was invited to speak at the 1st Memorial Ribbon Scholarship golf tournament held at Newlands Country Club, 21025 48 Ave, Langley City on Thursday evening, Aug. 15.

One-hundred and forty-four golfers came out to support the cause, many of them officers on local Lower Mainland polices forces themselves.

PPOMRS Director Ross Gulkison said it was done as a way to honor fallen officers and raise more funds for scholarships.

“We want to raise awareness for other families who may not know about us,” Gulkison explained. “The blue ribbon that we wear was where funds were coming from before. It is purchasable, which goes straight to the scholarships.”

The goal of this specific evening was to raise $25,000 to support five children of fallen officers to attend a post-secondary school of their choice in 2019.

In the past eight years, PPOMRS has supported 17 children with Ribbon Scholarships. Since 2008, 40 Canadian Officers have died in the line of duty, leaving behind 56 children.

As part of the tournament, banquet was held for the golf teams after a long day out on the Newlands greens.

A silent auction with local donations like an Otter Coop basket, BC Lions tickets, and a selection of live auction items that were to be bid on at the end of the evening were all up for grabs.

Longtime reporter and media personality John Daly was the evening’s emcee while the daughter of another fallen officer, Kathy Maurice, also shared some thoughts and memories on stage.

Chief Constable Mike Serr from the Abbotsford Police force recalled the day Davidson was killed, and the community support that poured in to give everyone strength.

“The scholarship gave me strength to follow through with a future and honor him the best way I know how,” Davidson concluded. “The evening was amazing and every successful. I thank everyone that came out.”

Davidson is now 21 years old and in the third year of her degree.

John Davidson, 53, was fatally shot on Nov. 6, 2017, when he was the first to arrive on scene of a shots-fired call at a business complex on Mt. Lehman Road in Abbotsford.

A moment of silence to pay tribute to him and other fallen officers were given in lieu of a prayer

“We remember them,” the tournament’s guests said together.

