VIDEO: Fire near Tweedsmuir Park grows

The fire that was called as Chief Louis Lake fire has grown substantially since July 7 when it first started.

According to BC Wildfire Service Northwest Fire Centre’s Casda Thomas, the fire first started within the Tweedsmuir Provincial Park and has now been renamed as Nutli Lake fire. She also said that the fire was being accurately mapped as Out of Control.

Due to the remoteness of the location, no personnel were on site and an officer was expected to fly in from Terrace to do a fire analysis in order to determine the best course of action. No additional details on the next steps are currently available.

The fire has now grown to 810 ha. Local Cody Reid captured a video of the smoke clouds caused by the fire.

The fire is said to have been caused by lightning.

Thomas also said that the forecast is a return to more seasonal temperatures in the coming days. She also urged that anyone enjoying the outdoors use caution and if anyone sees smoke, report it immediately to 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 from any cell phone.

“Human-caused fires are preventable, and we appreciate the public’s diligence and support,” she said.

