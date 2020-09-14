VIDEO: Large-scale clean up of rail crash near Hope continues

A large-scale clean up after a train derailment Monday morning is causing traffic delays along Highway 1 west of Hope.

At least 20 CN Rail cars carrying potash were involved in the derailment which happened early on the morning of Sept. 14 west of Hope adjacent to Highway 1. The Transportation Safety Board was deployed to the site of the derailment, which occured along a rail bridge over Hunter Creek – a waterway that feeds into the Fraser River.

In an email to Black Press Media Monday morning, CN Rail confirmed there were “no injuries, fires, or dangerous goods reported to be involved at this time.” A hazardous materials team was observed on scene Monday morning, as well as contractors carrying heavy machinery to the site.

At the site of the crash, the pink coloured potash could be seen spilling from the train wreckage down onto the banks of the creek below. Potash, the common name for a group of minerals and chemicals containing potassium, is used primarily in the production of fertilizer. Canada has the world’s second largest reserves of potash, and is also the world’s largest producer and exporter of potash according to Natural Resources Canada.

The Hope Standard has requested an interview with CN Rail regarding how long clean up efforts may take and more details around the potash spilled.

A net was installed along the creek up from the derailed train cars, and crews were observed with nets in what appeared to be mitigative measures for fish. The Hope Standard has requested more information from Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

Crews worked late into the evening removing the rail cars, as Drive BC warned of a closed right lane near the site of the crash and possible delays westbound along Highway 1.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, CN Rail confirmed.

– with files from Patrick Penner

Heavy machinery was used to dismantle and moved the wreckage from at least 20 rail cars involved in a crash Sept. 14. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)

A net strung along Hunter Creek up from the crash site appeared to be a mitigative measure for fish in the river. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)

Mangled rail cars were temporarily placed under a highway bridge as crews worked to dismantle the wreckage from a Sept. 14 derailment of CN rail cars carrying potash. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)

Heavy delays were experienced by westbound travellers along Highway 1 as crews worked to dismantle the wreckage from a Sept. 14 derailment of CN rail cars west of Hope. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)

At least 20 cars were involved in a derailment of a CN Rail train along a rail bridge west of Hope. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)

