VIDEO: Meet the RCMP’s latest puppy recruits

At provincial headquarters in Surrey, a puppy meet-and-greet for news media Thursday (March 11) was part of the RCMP’s 2021 Name the Puppy contest. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Meet some of the RCMP’s latest recruits.

Alberta-based Police Dog Service Training Centre is asking young Canadians to suggest names beginning with the letter “P” for 13 German shepherd puppies born at the facility in 2021.

The RCMP cycles through the alphabet for the names. For the 2020 contest, names had to start with the letter “N.”

The contest launched Feb. 17, and kids aged four and 14 have until Thursday, March 18 to submit their names.

“When thinking of names, it is important to keep in mind that these are working police dogs, not pets,” reads a news release.

I’m just here for the puppies, tbh pic.twitter.com/Oy4mPlmJbc — Lauren Collins (@laurenpcollins1) March 11, 2021

The 13 children whose names are selected will each receive a laminated 8×10-inch photo of the puppy they name, a plush dog named Justice and an RCMP water bottle.

Contest rules:

• Names must begin with the letter “P”

• Names must have no more than nine letters

• Names must be one or two syllables

• Contestants must live in Canada

• Contestants must be 4 to 14 years old

• Only one entry per child will be eligible

• Entries must be received by March 18, 2021

Enter online at rcmp-grc.gc.ca/en/depot/name-the-puppy-contest.

Prior to Thursday’s media event, students from Strathcona Elementary in Chilliwack were scheduled to join the puppies and officers for a “Zoom classroom session” to learn how the human police dog handlers train puppies to become police service dogs.



At provincial headquarters in Surrey, a puppy meet-and-greet for news media Thursday (March 11) was part of the RCMP’s 2021 Name the Puppy contest. Pictured is Constable Ross Findlay and Pirate. (Photo: Lauren Collins)