A washout closed access to the Rudy Johnson Bridge west of Williams Lake Friday morning. (Tsilhot’in National Government/Facebook)

VIDEO: Mudslide blocks road to bridge near Williams Lake

A mass of mud and debris swept down likely because of heavy rains and hail earlier in the week

Crews have managed to clear a path after a torrent of mud swept across a road northwest of Williams Lake.

A mudslide across Buckskin Road blocked access to the Rudy Johnson Bridge Friday morning.

Single-lane alternative traffic is now in place.

Residents said they had to detour using Meldrum Creek Road, though that was not advised officially by DriveBC.

Heavy rains and hail Wednesday and Thursday likely exacerbated spring runoff conditions in the area, which was heavily impacted by the 2017 White Lake Fire that threatened Williams Lake.

The Tribune has a call into the Ministry of Transportation, which is believed to be assessing the unfolding situation.

Spring runoff had caused washouts under the nearby CN tracks on March 23 and on local roads for resident access.

