A video surfaced on social media this week of a vehicle driving down White Rock Pier. (File photo)

A video surfaced on social media this week of a vehicle driving down White Rock Pier. (File photo)

VIDEO: Police open investigation after vehicle spotted driving on White Rock Pier

Short video clip posted on social media this week

White Rock RCMP have opened an investigation after video of a vehicle driving down the White Rock Pier surfaced on social media this week.

The video – posted on Snapchat and later on Twitter – was shot late at night and shows a vehicle, which a photo caption says is a Ford Mustang, driving slowly towards the end of an otherwise empty pier.

It is unclear how the vehicle got onto the pier, or when – or where – it returned to the road.

When contacted Tuesday morning, White Rock Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls reiterated that “the pier is not a roadway and depending on the circumstances, driving on this pedestrian walkway could be a criminal offence.”

Anyone with information is asked to call White Rock RCMP’s non-emergency line at 778-545-4800.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPVehicleswhite rock

Previous story
Random COVID-19 testing resumes at four major airports; tests to be done offsite
Next story
Caregiver convicted on lesser charge in death of developmentally disabled B.C. woman

Just Posted

The Kispiox First Nation has reached an agreement with the province of B.C. to pursue commercial cannabis opportunities. (file photo)
B.C.’s Kispiox First Nation strikes deal for commercial cannabis operation

Image of Taggar’s face and shoulders. (Terrace RCMP)
MISSING PERSON: Police seek help finding Jaswinder Taggar

RCMP seek witnesses to July 16 fatal highway accident near Houston. (File photo)
RCMP probe fatal road accident west of Houston

Coastal GasLink pipeline near Parsnip River crossing in northern B.C., February 2022. The province of B.C. has signed a compliance agreement with CGL to protect the waterways along the pipeline route. (Coastal GasLink photo)
B.C. signs compliance agreement with Coastal GasLink to protect waterways along pipeline