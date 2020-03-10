VIDEO: Road rage incident that ends in crash caught on camera in Lower Mainland

Ridge Meadows RCMP attended a multi vehicle collision on Friday but won’t comment on video

Police are not linking a motor vehicle accident Friday evening with a road rage incident caught on camera and posted to social media. (Screen grab)

Police are not commenting on a video circulating on social media showing a road rage incident in Pitt Meadows over the weekend.

The video shows a man driving eastbound along Lougheed Highway by Meadowtown Centre yelling at the car beside him as a passenger records the incident from inside the vehicle he is yelling at.

The man swears at the people while passing the car on the south side before plowing into the back of a yellow vehicle stopped in the lane ahead of him.

The person recording the video starts laughing before the video ends.

Ridge Meadows RCMP did confirm that police responded to a multi vehicle collision near the intersection of Lougheed Highway and Meadows Gardens Way in Pitt Meadows Friday evening.

Four vehicles were involved in the accident, said Ridge Meadows RCMP Inspector Aaron Paradis.

A woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries and a man was arrested at the scene.

“Police do not perform investigations via social media. We encourage witnesses, to any incident, to always contact police directly,” said Staff Sgt. Adam Gander.

Anyone with information can contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

