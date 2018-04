The annual 4-20 event in Vancouver, set once again this year at Sunset Beach, carried its most celebratory air yet, with legalization of marijuana around the corner.

Amid vendors selling various cannabis products, snacks and even baby weed plants, hundreds of people of all ages gathered on the beach to smoke up.

But with much of how B.C. will regulate and enforce pot use once it’s legal still unknown, many revelers said they are unsure of exactly how much choice they will have.