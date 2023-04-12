VIDEO: Striking Fraser Valley bus drivers rally at Five Corners in Chilliwack

‘There is no end in sight with this employer because they refuse to come to the table with a fair deal’

CUPE 561 transit workers who are on strike rallied at noon on April 12, 2023 at Five Corners in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progrses)

Eastern Fraser Valley bus drivers rallied at Five Corners Wednesday at noon as part of the prolonged strike that has stopped all bus service from Abbotsford to Hope since March 20.

The CUPE 561 rally at Five Corners in Chilliwack kicked off with dozens of workers lining the streets with flags and signs.

The union has been on full strike since March 20, before which they engaged in several three-day shut-downs and other job actions, including not collecting fares.

The affected communities are Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Agassiz, Harrison Hot Springs and Hope.

“Almost a month later, there is no end in sight with this employer because they refuse to come to the table with a fair deal,” CUPE BC president Karen Ranalletta told the crowd of well over 100.

“And we’re standing out here today on the Five Corners so that the public can see that we are ready to keep fighting and we will keep at it for as long as it takes.”

The main issues the union are striking for are better wages and a pension. The drivers in the Eastern Fraser Valley have long complained they are paid considerably less than their peers in Metro Vancouver from Langley to Vancouver.

That area is run by BC Transit directly, while the Eastern Fraser Valley is sub-contracted out to First Transit.

Also this week, a hearing should be held in B.C. Supreme Court with the union responding to a civil claim filed by the First Transit, which claims workers are committing “unlawful acts” during picketing.

First Transit alleges that union members have been obstructing vehicles and people from entering and leaving bus yards in Abbotsford and Chilliwack, and that they have “intimidated, coerced, threatened, harassed and interfered with” their employees, contractors and others.

CUPE 561 transit workers who are on strike rallied at noon on April 12, 2023 at Five Corners in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progrses)

A CUPE spokesperson told Black Press Monday that the union would not comment other than to say that they dispute the claims.

“Our members are engaged in peaceful picketing as they are entitled to do under the Charter,” the spokesperson, who asked not to be named, said via email.

“These allegations by First Transit have not been decided upon by the court. The union has yet to file its response. The matter was set for a hearing on Thursday last week but, due to time allocation, had to be rescheduled and should be heard sometime this week.”

The company is seeking an interim and permanent injunction, as well as general and special damages.

CUPE 561 represents approximately 210 First Transit employees, including drivers, mechanics, utility people and bus washers.

The union’s campaign to gain public support includes social media, press releases, and a website, which includes several short videos from bus drivers.

“We are under stress,” one driver named Andy says in one video. “Everything has gone up in life you know, but our wages are still rock bottom.”

Transit drivers in the Fraser Valley are asking for, among other things, a 32-per-cent pay increase to bring them in line with what transit drivers are paid in Metro Vancouver.

The strike is also causing serious issues for students, workers who rely on bus service, and HandyDART users.

READ MORE: ‘How can they cripple the city this way?’ Chilliwack senior asks about Fraser Valley transit strike

READ MORE: Transit users in Fraser Valley losing money, shifts, jobs as ongoing strike keeps buses parked

– with files from Vikki Hopes

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

editor@theprogress.com

abbotsfordBC TransitBreaking NewschilliwackUnion wage deals