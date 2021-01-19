(Pixabay photo)

VIDEO: Tip to Metro Vancouver transit police helps woman 4,000 km away in Ohio

Sgt. Clint Hampton says transit police were alerted to a YouTube video of the woman in mental distress

A text from a B.C. teen to Metro Vancouver Transit Police recently ended in life-saving measures for a young woman living 4,000 kilometres away.

Sgt. Clint Hampton says transit police were alerted to a YouTube video of the woman in mental distress after a 13-year-old texted the police tipline, at 87-77-77.

Through their investigation, transit police discovered she was located in Ohio.

“We were able to connect to police services in Ohio and they were able to locate this young woman and provide the assistance she needed,” Hampton said, adding that “it’s OK not to be OK.”

ALSO READ: B.C. unveils $5M for mental health supports during the COVID-19 pandemic

If you feel like you are in crisis, please call the Crisis Centre BC suicide hotline at 1-800-784-2433.

Other resources include: Canada Suicide Prevention Service at Toll free: 1-833-456-4566. You can also text 45645 or visit the online chat service at crisisservicescanada.ca.

