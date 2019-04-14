Jim Elliot/ Salmon Arm Observer

Update: One man in custody following incident at Salmon Arm church

A witness said two men were shot inside the Salmon Arm Church of Christ

Update: 3:25 p.m.

The family of one of the victims of the shooting at the Salmon Arm Church of Christ has confirmed his identity. Gordon Parmenter of Salmon Arm was killed in what his son David believes was a targeted attack. Another member of the church’s congregation was also shot in the leg and taken away by Medevac helicopter.

More to come.

Update: 1:30 p.m.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Manseau said the Salmon Arm RCMP are investigating a possible shooting in Salmon Arm.

Manseau said the RCMP have one man in custody in relation to the incident and there is no active or ongoing threat to the public.

“We are at the very early stages of the investigation and we will provide an update later on today,” Manseau said.

UPDATE 11:30 a.m.

A shooting in the Salmon Arm Church of Christ has been confirmed by a witness.

Two men were shot.

MedEvac is on scene now.

Original

An alleged RCMP incident at Blackburn Park in Salmon Arm has a MedEvac on the way to pick up a patient.

The air ambulance is currently on its way to pick up the injured person (people).

There is no further information available that this time.

A reporter is on their way to the scene.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Storms sweep across Southern U.S., killing 6 and injuring dozens

Just Posted

State of the Burns Lake art

Burns Lake residents check out the artistic creations at the art show… Continue reading

West Coast Amusements cancels northwest B.C. carnival tour

There will be no Ferris wheel or bumper cars in Prince Rupert, Terrace or Kitimat this year

NKDF gives almost $100,000 for Lakes District projects

The Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund (NKDF) has approved almost $100,000 in funding for… Continue reading

Former Burns Lake mayor to plead guilty in sex assault case

Luke Strimbold scheduled for guilty pleas May 6

Giesbrecht murder trial concludes

Verdict to be given on May 24

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

VIDEO: Campaign to provide a last, dream vacation for terminally ill B.C. boy

Eight-year asked for a cruise on the ‘Disney Boat’

Update: One man in custody following incident at Salmon Arm church

A witness said two men were shot inside the Salmon Arm Church of Christ

Masters: Tiger caps comeback with 15th major title

First for Woods since 2008 U.S. Open

B.C. overdose prevention sites should be template for others: report

In April 2016, the B.C. government declared a public health emergency in the overdose crisis

Big pharma might cut R&D, delay new drugs if pharmacare means more generics: memo

Pharmacare is shaping up as a key campaign issue in the October election

Legalization sparks curiosity in people who haven’t used pot in years or ever

Canada legalized weed in October

Prince George rolling in BCHL final

Spruce Kings win 11th straight playoff game, 3-1 over Vernon; take 2-0 Fred Page Cup final lead

B.C. VIEWS: Community care workers next on NDP’s union checklist

Premier John Horgan blusters, deflects, then spills the beans

Most Read