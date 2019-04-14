Update: One man in custody following incident at Salmon Arm church

A witness said two men were shot inside the Salmon Arm Church of Christ

Update: 3:25 p.m.

The family of one of the victims of the shooting at the Salmon Arm Church of Christ has confirmed his identity. Gordon Parmenter of Salmon Arm was killed in what his son David believes was a targeted attack. Another member of the church’s congregation was also shot in the leg and taken away by Medevac helicopter.

More to come.

Update: 1:30 p.m.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Manseau said the Salmon Arm RCMP are investigating a possible shooting in Salmon Arm.

Manseau said the RCMP have one man in custody in relation to the incident and there is no active or ongoing threat to the public.

“We are at the very early stages of the investigation and we will provide an update later on today,” Manseau said.

UPDATE 11:30 a.m.

A shooting in the Salmon Arm Church of Christ has been confirmed by a witness.

Two men were shot.

MedEvac is on scene now.

Original

An alleged RCMP incident at Blackburn Park in Salmon Arm has a MedEvac on the way to pick up a patient.

FYI #BCAS MedEvac landing at BlackBurn Park #SalmonArm to pick up patient from a #RCMP incident — Shuswapscanner (@Shuswapscanner) April 14, 2019

The air ambulance is currently on its way to pick up the injured person (people).

There is no further information available that this time.

A reporter is on their way to the scene.

