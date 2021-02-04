This red-tailed boa was found frozen to death near Agassiz after its owner dumped it. (Dewdney Animal Hospital/Facebook)

VIDEO: Veterinarian speaks out after abandoned pet snake found frozen to death in Fraser Valley

‘This is what happens when people buy pets on a whim,’ says Dr. Adrian Walton of Maple Ridge

A B.C. veterinarian is speaking out after a pet snake was found dead after being dumped near Agassiz by its owner.

Dr. Adrian Walton, owner of Dewdney Animal Hospital in Maple Ridge, posted a video to Facebook Wednesday, Feb. 3 voicing his concern about abandoned pets.

The video shows photos of the dead red-tailed boa that was dumped outside of Agassiz where it froze to death.

“This is what happens when people buy pets on a whim, when they buy pets without doing the research,” Walton said.

Folks often hear about the happy stories of animals being re-homed, but not the “bad” stories, he said.

“What you don’t see are those animals that aren’t found, that aren’t rescued.”

In the full version of the video found on Facebook, Walton suggests licensing – which is in place for people breeding dogs and cats – should be extended to people breeding any kind of animal.

