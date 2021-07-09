VIDEO: Water bomber in action at Bulkley Lake fire

A water bomber was caught in action at the Bulkley Lake fire near Rose Lake by local Terrance Hick. The fire which has been burning since July 7, has been categorized as “Out of control” and is at 250 ha.

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) discovered the fire on the afternoon of July 7 and the fire was upgraded to “Fire of Note” on their dashboard soon after. According to the BC Wildfire dashboard, the fire, called as the Bulkley Lake fire, four kilometres west of Rose Lake, was possibly caused due to lightning however, the cause is now under investigation again.

The fire which had gone down from 300 ha to 120 ha, has grown again and the Rose Lake area has continued to remain under evacuation orders.

The bombers have been filling up and dumping water on the fire in an effort to contain and extinguish it as early as possible while assisting the ground efforts from fire fighter crew.

B.C. Wildfires 2021