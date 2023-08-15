UPDATE: Wildfire sparked outside Merritt under control

Warning: Video contains course language
UPDATE 9:10 a.m.
The Hamilton Hill wildfire outside Merritt is now under control, according to BC Wildfire Services.
Original
A wildfire sparked right beside the Okanagan Connector outside Merritt on Monday night.
Just before 7 p.m. on Aug. 14, a fire was found beside the northbound lanes of Highway 97C/Highway 5A, outside of Merritt.
Named the Hamilton Hill wildfire, it is three hectares in size and remains out of control as of Tuesday morning.
The fire was human-caused, according to BC Wildfire Services.
It is one of 379 active wildfires in the province.
