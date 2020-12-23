VIDEO: William Konkin Elementary students spreading Christmas cheer

Students from William Konkin Elementary (WKE) school have put together a video of Christmas wishes to replace the in-person carols and Christmas programming this year due to the pandemic.

“We aren’t doing a Christmas Concert this year, but instead a video message of hope, joy, and kindness that will be share on our social media platforms,” said Cordell Ware, vice principal for the school.

The video was edited from footage that the school recorded in the beginning of December.

The video doesn’t follow any storyline, nor is it in the form of a play.

“It is a collage of our students sharing their season greetings and their Christmas artwork,” said Ware.

Usually, the students of WKE hold a Christmas concert where they perform skits, sing famous Christmas songs and carols, and welcome the community to enjoy the show. This year however, due to the pandemic, the school had to make changes in the way they put out their holiday message and give the students something that resembled the normal.

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

@PriyankaKetkar



priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

