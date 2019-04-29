VIDEO: Woman films truck driver’s alleged attempt to kidnap her on South Surrey road

‘My stomach hurts watching this,’ writes friend who posted incident on Facebook

Surrey RCMP are investigating after a video posted on social media appears to show a truck driver attempting to grab a woman as she was walking in South Surrey.

Dylan Ackimenko, who posted the video on Facebook April 27, wrote that his friend was walking home in the early morning when a semi-truck driver told her, “i will grab you i will drive you.”

In the video of the incident, which was filmed near 188 Street and 32 Avenue, the woman walks quickly around the truck, followed by the driver, and repeatedly tells the man “no” and to “stop.”

Eventually, the man gets back in the semi-truck and drives away.

Ackimenko wrote on Facebook that the man returned, and allegedly pushed the woman down and stole her phone. He wrote that he received the video before her phone was allegedly taken.

“It’s not safe out here,” Ackimenko wrote. “My stomach hurts watching this and listening to the fear in her voice.”

Surrey RCMP Sgt. Chad Greig told Peace Arch News Monday that police are aware of the video and are investigating.

Peace Arch News has reached out to both the trucking company and the woman who shot the video.

