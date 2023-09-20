Village Burns Lake council meeting

St. John’s Heritage Church has undergone redevelopment at 125 First Avenue in Burns Lake. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)

The Village of Burns Lake held its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m.

Fire Hall

Council has approved red and black accents colour scheme for the new Burns Lake Fire Hall since it is the traditional colour for fire stations.

There have been discussions about which doors should be purchased for the new fire hall.

“Unfortunately, we had looked at getting red tinted doors but they are not available. We could get them ordered at a cost of $60,000 for four doors. The doors will be coming as smoked grey,” said Fire Chief Rob Krause.

Krause suggests council not to go with any more dark coloured doors. “We can’t go with the dark. It’s going to be very dark on the front and we can’t put any red on those doors without spending a bunch of money on them,” said Krause.

There were also discussions about thermal glass doors for the new fire hall with some concerns about heat loss and sweeping in cold air inside the fire hall.

“It won’t make significant difference between these doors and what we currently have on the current fire hall. The heat loss is when you open the doors, it’s not when the doors are closed,” said Krause.

Council has yet to make finals decisions about which doors to purchase for the new fire hall.

Heritage Church

The St. John’s Heritage Church is seeking council’s financial help to purchase building supplies and equipment worth of $8000. Council approved the motion.

The village will be purchasing six round tables, one half round table, linens, 52 chairs and some miscellaneous items.

All these equipment will be purchased for the church rental purposes.

Chinook Comfor

At their annual general meeting which will be held on Sept. 21, Chinook Community Forrest appointed Darrell Hill to the board as a representative of the Village of Burns Lake. .

Remembrance Day

Mayor Henry Wiebe will be attending the Remembrance Day ceremony on request by the Royal Canadian Legion.

Curtailing Social Media Advertising

Council has decided that they will only pay for social media advertising for emergency and job opportunity posts as determined necessary by them.

The other two options were: the village curtails all social media advertising until Canadian news producers’ content is reinstated in social media channels or the board continues to advertise unrestricted on social media.

“I understand the newspapers position, and I do lean towards option one, because we have a society that come to rely a lot on social media to get the word out about things that are not frequently asked,” said Councillor Kristy Bjarnason.

Meta has blocked Canadian journalism from spreading news on social media.

Kind donation

Laureen Williams has donated $2000 to the Village of Burns Lake to show her appreciation towards the mayor and council during the Centennial year. The donation will be used to purchase flowers for the downtown in 2024.