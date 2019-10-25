Village council actions

Village contribution to track project

The Burns Lake village council has agreed to allocate $30,000 from the Comfor reserve account towards the project to resurface the Lakes District Secondary School (LDSS) track with asphalt.

The funds would be added to the village’s 2020 budget, as the council decided in its Oct. 8 meeting.

The decision comes with the condition that the financial assistance not be given until the remaining funding for the resurfacing scheme is confirmed by the Track Resurfacing Committee of Sandra Barth, Bernice Magee and Kay Saul. Mike Skinner, Assistant Superintendent of School District 91 (SD91) also works closely with the panel.

SD91 supports the project in principle and is holding its funds in trust.

Fundraising efforts, donations and other contributions for the project now amount to just over $70,000.

In total the resurfacing is expected to cost $150,000-$175,000 and work should begin by next spring. The paving will be done by LB Paving in Smithers.

It was not yet known when the project would be completed.

Northern Health working groups

Northern Health has set up working groups to see if certain medical services can be offered at the Lakes District Hospital.

Councillor Darrell Hill attended the first group meetings on behalf of the Village of Burns Lake.

The meeting on Oct. 15 was about perinatal health and the Oct. 16 meeting was on rural endoscopy. The meetings focussed on gathering information.

“Northern Health has formed the working groups to investigate whether these services can start to be offered in the hospital and if so what would that service look like for Burns Lake,” Hill said.

The availability of specialized medical services at the hospital in Burns Lake has raised concerns in the community, although Northern Health has said it is examining the possibility of introducing ultrasound technology and forms of advanced wound care.

