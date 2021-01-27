Village council meets with newly installed plexiglass dividers

The council and mayor for the village of Burns Lake held their council meeting in person last week with plexiglassed installed in between to partition and maintain distance. The council will however continue to remain online for members of the community who want to attend the meetings.

Hill Street to get a Stop sign

Hill street is all set to get a stop sign on Feb. 1, after a letter from a resident was received by the council and the street was one of the few identified by a study as needing stop signs. “The Hill Street intersection was identified in a traffic control review conducted by ICBC in 2019,” said Sheryl Worthing, the village chief administrative officer (CAO). The sign will also have a bright green “new” sign under it to ensure that residents are aware of this change. The next street that the village will be tackling for signs is the Third and Caroll Street intersection. Currently, there is a yield sign at Hill Street.

Village hires a tourism coordinator

The village of Burns Lake has hired a new tourism coordinator for its Visitor Information Centre (VIC). Charleen Tomlinson, who graduated with a diploma in tourism management and has experience working as a visitor information manager and a tourism councillor at the Chemainus Visitor Centre and Cowichan Lake Tourism Information Centre located on Vancouver Island has been hired by the village for this role.

“We are very excited to have Charleen Tomlinson accept the new tourism coordinator position with the village of Burns Lake. In this role, Charleen will be responsible for the implementation of the Burns Lake tourism plan that supports tourism development in Burns Lake and the surrounding area. In this position, Charleen will be managing the operation of the Burns Lake Visitor Information Centre under the direction of the Burns Lake economic development officer, Lorie Watson. She has work experience in the areas of guest services, hospitality, and is currently enrolled in the advanced marketing course with Destination B.C.,” said CAO Worthing.

The village received 29 applications for the position of tourism coordinator of which they interviewed six candidates, two of whom were Burns Lake residents.

The village’s VIC at the Heritage Centre, will also house the EDO. “Tourism has been identified as an industry that will support the diversification of the local economy. Our new tourism plan is a tool that will guide us as we develop a new framework to manage tourism. The tourism plan, marketing plan and economic diversification strategy are jointly connected and need to be implemented in unison in order to be effective. It is for this reason that we have decided to manage the visitor information centre and the management will be led by the village’s economic development department,” said Worthing.

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

@PriyankaKetkar



priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

