Village crews restore water service

A contractor inadvertently damaged a line

Crews were hard at work Feb. 14 repairing a water line damaged by a contractor working on private property.

Water service was turned off on Third Ave. between Hwy16 and Government St. while repairs were being made.

“A contractor repairing a water leak on private property inadvertently damaged the service line at the connection to the main water line,” explained Village of Burns Lake chief administrative officer Sheryl Worthing.

A repair crew also had to wait until a power line crew from Prince George stabilized a power pole located adjacent to the leak, she said.

While the water was off, Worthing encouraged people not to run hot water at all.

“If they are running water and it is discoloured they should run cold water until it clears up,” she said.

The village is hoping to have the water back on later today.

