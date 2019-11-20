(L-R) Sheryl Worthing, Chief Administrative Officer with the Village of Burns Lake, and mayor Dolores Funk discuss the Voyent Alert mass communication system, on Nov. 12. (Blair McBride photo)

Village eyes new mass communication system

A new mass communication system might provide emergency information more easily for Burns Lake residents who don’t use social media or the internet.

At its Nov. 12 meeting, the village council agreed to send a letter to the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) expressing interest in the Voyent Alert system.

“We see it as a better way of communicating, especially in emergency situations. If we have a water line down on 5th Ave. we can let everyone know in the area who is affected by that. Whereas if we post it on Facebook people might not see it until they get to work,” said Sheryl Worthing, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) with the village.

Voyent Alert sends out messages via landline, cellular phone, text, email, on social media and through its own app.

The system distributes messages on a range of occurrences including natural disasters like wildfires and floods to more minor ones like local notices on snow removal or garbage day changes.

Messages are sent out only to those residents who subscribe to the service and recipients can choose what type of notices they want to receive, how they want to receive them and for which areas they want to know about.

For example, residents could choose to receive only evacuation alerts, or to get only information for a specific area about snow removal.

Voyent Alert can also include recipient acknowledgement surveys, which can be used during emergencies to determine who might need assistance evacuating, who has already evacuated and who doesn’t plan to evacuate.

The regional districts of East Kootenay and Kootenay Boundary – among others – have already joined the system.

READ MORE: RDKB offers emergency alert app

READ MORE: RDEK announces new Evacuation Notification System

Other municipalities in the RDBN are interested in Voyent Alert but it was too early to say how much it might cost if the RDBN decides to buy it, said CAO Curtis Helgesen.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
B.C. to advocate for frustrated, confused, unhappy cellphone users, says premier

Just Posted

Slash pile wood to be diverted to pellet plant

Unmarketable timber destined for the burn pile will be diverted to Pinnacle… Continue reading

Houston homicide suspect remanded in custody

A Houston man accused of the second degree murder of Elija Dumont… Continue reading

William Griffin arrested in Houston homicide

RCMP have now arrested William Griffin, the man wanted in connection to… Continue reading

Police look for suspect in Nov. 10 homicide

Victim identified as Elijah Dumont

B.C. First Nation Chief Ed John faces historic sex charges

John served as minister for children and families under then-premier Ujjah Dosanjh

Bye bye Bei Bei: Giant panda born in U.S. zoo heads to China

Panda heads back to China as part of cooperative breeding program

Benn scores 2, streaking Stars earn 6-1 win over Canucks

Horvat has lone goal for Vancouver

B.C. to advocate for frustrated, confused, unhappy cellphone users, says premier

Maple Ridge New Democrat Bob D’Eith to advocate for more affordable and transparent cellphone options

B.C. man who killed Belgian tourist near Boston Bar gets life in prison, no parole until 2042

Sean McKenzie pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of 28-year-old Amelie Christelle Sakkalis

‘Very disrespectful’: B.C. first responder irked by motorists recording collisions on cellphones

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue deputy chief challenges motorists to break the habit

Daily cannabis linked to reduction in opioid use: B.C. researchers

Researchers looked at a group of 1,152 people in Vancouver who reported substance use and chronic pain

Bids down, costs up on Highway 1, B.C. independent contractors say

Rally protests NDP government’s union-only public construction

Members of little people community applaud change to drop ‘midget’ term

‘It’s not about sensitivity,’ says Allan Redford, the president of the Little People of Canada

Little progress in preventing sudden infant deaths since last report: BC Coroner

Coroners panel studied 141 sleep-related sudden infant deaths between 2013 and 2018

Most Read