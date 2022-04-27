Village of Burns Lake council holds second budget meeting for 2022

Village of Burns Lake council held its second budget meeting of 2022 on April 20. The first meeting was on Mach 16. The areas of operations from which the budgets that were presented to council included public works and administration.

Each budget proposal outlined expected revenue and expected expenditures for 2022. It should be noted that each proposal does not represent a final budget, as each is subject to change.

For public works general operation and capital, the expected operating expenditures are $14,120 and the expected operating revenues are $326,076. The public works buildings operation and capital has $22,306 in expected expenditure and $19,900 in expected revenue.

The public works equipment budget proposal showed expected expenditures of $195,652 with no expected revenue. The streets and sidewalk budget proposal also has no expected revenue, with expected expenditures of $542,232. For cemeteries, the expected expenditures total $21,414 and the expected revenues total $16,981.

The garbage expected expenditures and revenues are the same, each totalling $124,328. The water and sewer budget also had equal expenditures and revenue, for water each totalled $637,796 and for sewer each totalled $603,876.

For the administration, the legislative services budget had expected expenditures of $157,688 and expected revenue of $46,357. The administrative services budget had expected expenditures of $620,129 and expected revenue of $1,849,999.

The planning and zoning budget had expected expenditures of $203,359 and expected revenue of $164,709. In another section called ‘other services’, which includes funding to the Lakes Animal Friendship Society as well as the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako for the services of their building inspector, the expected expenditures were the same as the expected revenue with each totalling $45,657.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the next budget meeting was scheduled for April 27.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

