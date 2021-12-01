Village of Burns Lake council to become ‘donor of the day’

The Link is running a donor of the day donation campaign for businesses in Burns Lake. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)

Village of Burns Lake council will be donating $500 to The Link food centre to become their donor of the day. The money will go towards The Link’s holiday fundraising campaign. The money will go towards food security programming in the community

The Link is offering the donor of the day title to any business for each day of December. All businesses have to do is make a donation of $500 at the minimum, and each business will be recognized on a day of their choosing via social media posts.

In addition to the donor of the day campaign, The Link is also running a season of giving holiday campaign to raise money and food as well as wrapped Christmas presents. Presents can be donated in the bin outside Secret Santa’s Workshop next to Save On Foods after Dec. 1.

Councillor Rensby appointed as representative on Lakes Resiliency Project

Councillor Charlie Rensby has been appointed as the Village of Burns Lake representative on the Lakes Resiliency Project’s stakeholder review and input group. The decision was approved by council during a Nov. 24 meeting.

This comes two weeks after leaders from the project made a presentation to council, asking them to nominate someone so that the Village of Burns Lake can be more involved.

The stakeholder review and input group is comprised of key stakeholders who have a known interest in, or will be impacted by the project. They will provide input to the technical planning table a various project milestones for consideration throughout the planning process.

Some of the work that will be done by the project is reviewing the Lakes North and South sustainable resource management plans as well as developing a forest management regime that is more responsible to climate change.

Council approves 2022 meeting schedule

The schedule for 2022 council meetings was approved on Nov. 24 by Village of Burns Lake council. According to the approved schedule, there will be two meetings per month from January to June. In July and August, council will go down to just one meeting per month.

This is consistent with the 2021 schedule, as there were only one each month during the summer, due to the fact that much of the town is gone on summer holidays.

Two meetings per month will be re-introduced for September, October and November with one meeting scheduled for Dec, which will be the final meeting in 2022.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

