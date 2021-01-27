The rebranding project under which the new logo and website have been launched, began in 2019. (Lakes District News photo)

The rebranding project under which the new logo and website have been launched, began in 2019. (Lakes District News photo)

Village of Burns Lake gets a new digital look

Launches its new logo and website

The village of Burns Lake unveiled its new logo and website on Jan. 21 through a Facebook post.

According to a document released by the village, the new logo consists of a symbol and wordmark that reflect the community.

“The artisanal font style embraces the creativity expressed by citizens through our diverse heritage and culture. The blues and green speak to the significance of nature, representing the area’s signature bodies of water, lakes and forests. The parallel, coloured designs signify the connections between our natural world and the diverse populations of people who call Burns Lake home, including our strong First Nations presence. The shape of the graphic not only represents the curve of the highway that winds through the Village but also helps the viewer visualize the flow from our historical roots to our present and beyond. The curved nature pays homage to Burns Lake’s world-renowned cycling trails and vibrant arts community,” says the description.

The rebranding project began in 2019 after Burns Lake was awarded $100,000 out of the $1.2 million BC Rural Dividend Grant. The village put the grant money towards re-branding the village.

Along with the new logo, the village has also launched a new website to house all the information around the village’s activities and events.

To encourage people to explore around the new website, the village has launched a Village of Burns Lake’s Website Scavenger Hunt. To participate in this virtual scavenger hunt, community members will have to visit burnslake.ca, click the “Contact” button, find the “Website Contest” button that is located on the right side of the staff contacts’ page, answer two questions by finding the answers on the website and submit the answers. Participants will be entered in a draw to win one of the two $50 cash prizes. The contest will be on until the midnight of Jan. 31.

ALSO READ: Village gets extension on province’s Rural Dividend Fund grant

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian, American rescue crews searching for missing aircraft in waters near Victoria

Just Posted

The rebranding project under which the new logo and website have been launched, began in 2019. (Lakes District News photo)
Village of Burns Lake gets a new digital look

Launches its new logo and website

A room at the BC ALS Clinic in the dreary basement of GF Strong Rehabilitation Centre. (Greg Gowe photo/Lakes District News)
Hope through ALS clinincal trials needed in the province, says B.C. man

Greg Gowe, diagnosed with ALS calls on the government for better treatment options

The Chamber currently has a total of 136 members of which 16 joined in 2020 alone. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce to host an open house in February

Has started making plans for events to host in 2021

Antoine Tom with the bake sale items that helped him raise $1,000. (Sabrina Tom photo/Lakes District News)
12-year-old local boy dubbed ‘kindness hero’

Raises money for classmate who lost his home

Village council meets in person, shares the meeting with the community via zoom. (Lakes District News photo)
Village council meets with newly installed plexiglass dividers

General public to continue attending meetings virtually

Dr. Penny Ballem, a former deputy health minister, discusses her role in leading B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination program, at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 22, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. holds steady with 407 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

14 deaths, no new outbreaks in the health care system

A Cessna 170 airplane similar to the one pictured above is reported to be missing off the waters between Victoria and Washington State. Twitter photo/USCG
Canadian, American rescue crews searching for missing aircraft in waters near Victoria

The search is centered around the waters northeast of Port Angeles

Jonathon Muzychka and Dean Reber are wanted on Canada-wide warrants. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Convicted killer, robber at large after failing to return to facility: Victoria police

Dean Reber, 60, and Jonathon Muzychka, 43, may be together

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens during a postelection news conference in Vancouver on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
30% of B.C. recovery benefit applications held up in manual review

The province says 150 staff have been reassigned to help with manually reviewing applications

Adam Dergazarian, bottom center, pays his respect for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in front of a mural painted by artist Louie Sloe Palsino, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Kobe Bryant’s presence remains strong a year after his death

Tuesday marks the grim anniversary of the crash that took their lives

Surrey RCMP are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed at 183 Street and Highway 10 Friday night. (File photo)
Man armed with bow and arrow arrested inside Rossland City Hall

A 24-year-old Rossland man is in custody

WKE students get a new fire pit. (WKE photo/Lakes District News)
WKE students’ fireside education

William Konkin Elementary (WKE) school recently got a new fire pit installed.… Continue reading

Modelling of predicted transmission growth from the B117 COVID-19 variant in British Columbia. (Simon Fraser University)
COVID-19 variant predicted to cause ‘unmanageable’ case spike in B.C: report

SFU researchers predict a doubling of COVID-19 cases every two weeks if the variant spreads

The Brucejack mine is 65 km north of Stewart in northwestern B.C. (Pretivm Photo)
B.C. mine executives see bright gleam in post-COVID future

Low carbon drives demand for copper, steelmaking coal

Most Read