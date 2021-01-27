Village of Burns Lake gets a new digital look

The village of Burns Lake unveiled its new logo and website on Jan. 21 through a Facebook post.

According to a document released by the village, the new logo consists of a symbol and wordmark that reflect the community.

“The artisanal font style embraces the creativity expressed by citizens through our diverse heritage and culture. The blues and green speak to the significance of nature, representing the area’s signature bodies of water, lakes and forests. The parallel, coloured designs signify the connections between our natural world and the diverse populations of people who call Burns Lake home, including our strong First Nations presence. The shape of the graphic not only represents the curve of the highway that winds through the Village but also helps the viewer visualize the flow from our historical roots to our present and beyond. The curved nature pays homage to Burns Lake’s world-renowned cycling trails and vibrant arts community,” says the description.

The rebranding project began in 2019 after Burns Lake was awarded $100,000 out of the $1.2 million BC Rural Dividend Grant. The village put the grant money towards re-branding the village.

Along with the new logo, the village has also launched a new website to house all the information around the village’s activities and events.

To encourage people to explore around the new website, the village has launched a Village of Burns Lake’s Website Scavenger Hunt. To participate in this virtual scavenger hunt, community members will have to visit burnslake.ca, click the “Contact” button, find the “Website Contest” button that is located on the right side of the staff contacts’ page, answer two questions by finding the answers on the website and submit the answers. Participants will be entered in a draw to win one of the two $50 cash prizes. The contest will be on until the midnight of Jan. 31.

ALSO READ: Village gets extension on province’s Rural Dividend Fund grant

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

@PriyankaKetkar



priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.