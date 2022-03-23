Village of Burns Lake gets funding for wayfinding project

The first of two mural, designed by local artist Steve Wilejto, located outside Red Apple is one of many aspects of a new wayfinding system being currently installed in Burns Lake. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)

According to a press release by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, $129,125 in grant funding has been awarded to the Village of Burns Lake to install a new wayfinding system with informational kiosks and murals.

The funding was part of the B.C. community economic recovery infrastructure program funding stream for destination development. According to Burns Lake Mayor Dolores Funk, the installation of the separate project aspects will come in stages.

“Our Economic Development Officer Ken Guenter, is working on the wayfinding, as we speak. You will be seeing new and improved signage over the next year. Banners for the spring and summer have been designed by our Marketing Coordinator Erin Martens. They are being printed and will be changed over as soon as they are ready and public works has time to install,” Funk told Lakes District News.

As for the murals, the local artist Steve Wilejto completed the first one last summer, and has begun preliminary sketches for the design on the second.

“The first mural is complete and is the one on the side of the Red Apple. The second mural will go on the side of the artisan centre and the work is underway. The artisan centre will have a series of murals on panels that will be installed this summer,” said Funk.

READ MORE: Beautiful mural in Burns Lake

Kiosks are being built and will be installed this spring according to Funk. They will feature new mapping to direct visitors to the local amenities and sights within Burns Lake as well as Electoral Areas B and E. Installation for the wayfinding signage will be done by public works or the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, depending on where the signage is located.

“All of these efforts will attract tourism by highlighting all we have to offer and creating an imprint of who we are that will hopefully create a curiosity and desire to explore. For example, I repeatedly hear that one of the highlights is visiting Spirit Square. However, people driving through Burns Lake, do not know it exists. The wayfinding project will drive traffic to the area and create an opportunity for travelers to rest, stop and play,” said Funk.

READ MORE: Village of Burns Lake gets funding from NDIT

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.