Village of Burns Lake gets funding from NDIT

Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) issued a press release on March 2 indicating that over $2.3 million in grant funding has been approved for 11 total projects in Northern B.C.

Of those 11 projects included a $120,000 northern housing incentive grant that was awarded to the Village of Burns Lake (VBL) for the construction of a housing complex.

The location of the proposed project is at the vacant lot on 375 5th Avenue in Burns Lake. It would include three four-unit townhouses, which would be sold as strata units. It was first brought to the VBL as a development permit application on Aug. 31, 2021.

“The VBL is excited to receive the announcement confirming the funding incentive of up to $120,000 for the proposed construction of 12 units in the community. The VBL applied on behalf of a local contractor to NDIT through their Housing Incentive funding stream,” said VBL Deputy Corporate Officer Val Anderson.

Funds are not received by the village until the final reporting for the project has been approved by NDIT. The construction timeline is two years from the signing of an agreement between the village of burns lake and NDIT, therefore there is no timeline for the completion of the project until the approval is official.

