Village of Burns Lake hoping to get a funding extension on a $100,000 grant

The BC Government’s Rural Dividend Fund extension would help revamp the village

The Village of Burns Lake is seeking an extension on the funding for the Rural Dividend Fund they received last year in May, for brand enhancement, murals and signage.

Earlier last year, Burns Lake was awarded $100,000 out of the $1.2 million BC Rural Dividend Grant for 10 projects in the north to help fund projects that support economic development and diversification in rural communities through capacity building, and workforce, business and community development.

The funding, which would go to several projects around the village has a deadline of March 2021, after which, any unused funds would have to be returned to the BC Rural Dividend Fund. A total of $27,500 was approved by the grant for the mural portion of the project, none of which has been used so far.

The village and the council this year have been busy trying to finalize a new logo and branding material for the village.

”The murals are branded murals that will incorporate elements of the new community brand. We were not able to complete the brand in time for summer painting so we asked for an extension to complete in summer 2021,” said Sheryl Worthing, the chief administrative officer for the village adding that the request for the extension is keeping in mind that the summer months are ideal for painting murals as they require hot and dry weather conditions.

“The mural is planned to be completed in the summer of 2021 as long as the funding is extended to September 2021,” said Worthing.

The theme for the murals would be developed and centred around the new Burns Lake Brand. One of the locations for the mural would be the RBC wall along Hwy 16. However, no other sites have been identified for the project.

Earlier, the village had offered the RBC mural contract to the Lakes Artisan Centre however according to Worthing, the centre won’t be able to accept or start work on the project unless the funding extension request is granted.

Worthing also said that the mural was part of the Brand Enhancement grant application.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

